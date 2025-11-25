Jake Paul will face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Paul moved on from the previously scheduled exhibition against WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis, setting up this heavyweight battle that will be Paul's toughest test yet. Joshua is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all-time, and he knocked out former UFC champion Francis Ngannou last year. Joshua is the -1100 favorite in the Paul vs. Joshua odds, while Paul is a +650 underdog and a draw is +1800.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has a significant size advantage in this matchup, listed at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, while Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan. The former multiple-time heavyweight champion dominated Ngannou in a two-round victory, and he has only been knocked out twice in his storied career. His most recent knockout loss came against Daniel Dubois for the IBF title in September of 2024.

Paul has not been in the ring since June, when he beat former World Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr,, which was his most notable win to this point. The YouTube star-turned-boxer is a massive underdog in this bout, listed at +650 at DraftKings. Joshua is -400 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, while Paul is +1100 in the same market.

Bettors who think this fight will go the distance can wager on Joshua by decision/technical decision at +500 or Paul by decision/technical decision at +1600. There are also round-by-round markets, with Joshua to win in Round 1 (+200) and Joshua to win in Round 2 (+300) offering the shortest odds. Paul is a whopping 40-1 longshot to record a first-round victory.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.