Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua will take place on Friday, December 19, from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in September 2024 in his last fight, but Joshua had four straight wins to earn that title fight and enters his bout against Paul at 28-4 (25 KOs). Paul is a significant underdog, as the latest Paul vs. Joshua odds list the YouTube star as a +650 underdog, while Joshua is a -1100 favorite, and a draw is priced at +1800. Joshua vs. Paul will stream on Netflix with eight rounds of three minutes each and donning 10-ounce gloves.

Bettors who want to utilize sportsbook promos at top betting sites for the Paul vs. Joshua fight can learn all about the available offers for new users, as well as a closer look at this fight. Here are the latest boxing odds for Joshua vs. Paul at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua sportsbook offers

Here's a closer look at the top sportsbook promos available to new sports bettors for Joshua vs. Paul.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash by getting up to $200 No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Anthony Joshua doesn't have the name appeal of Mike Tyson or Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the last two fighters Jake Paul went against, but he is finally a boxer at a proper age who will challenge the streamer-turned-professional boxer. Paul was originally set to fight Gervonta "Tank" Davis on Nov. 14, but the fight was called off due to Davis' current legal issues. Paul and his camp quickly pivoted to find a replacement to have a fight on Netflix in 2025, and landed on his toughest test yet.

Joshua, at 6-foot-6, has a five-inch height advantage over the 6-1 Paul. The 36-year-old is a former gold medal boxer, winning at the 2012 London Olympics for Great Britain, and a two-time heavyweight champion with a career record of 28-4 with 25 knockouts. Meanwhile, Paul is 12-1 with seven knockouts. Paul has won six straight fights, his last two coming via unanimous decision.

The odds indicate the fight isn't likely to go the eight-round distance, with "No" being the -600 favorite, while "Yes" has +380 odds to go the distance at DraftKings. Joshua is -400 to win via KO/TKO/DQ, and if Paul pulls off the upset, the Problem Child winning by KO/TKO/DQ has the shortest odds at +1100 for method of victory odds at DraftKings. Bet the fight at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.