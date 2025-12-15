Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is set for Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, as Paul faces the toughest opponent of his boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is 12-1 with seven knockouts, while Joshua is 28-4 with 25 knockouts and a former two-time heavyweight champion. However, Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in 2024. Joshua is a -1300 favorite in the Paul vs. Joshua odds, while Paul is a +700 longshot. He is also a -410 favorite for most punches landed. Paul vs. Joshua will stream on Netflix, and the latest Paul vs. Joshua rules call for eight rounds of three minutes each and donning 10-ounce gloves.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1300 (risk $1,300 to win $100)

Jake Paul +700 (risk $100 to win $700)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Joshua holds a significant size and experience advantage in this matchup, which is why he is -400 to win the fight by KO, TKO or DQ. He recorded a second-round knockout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2024. This will be his first appearance in the United States since he was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

That was a massive upset, which is something Paul will be trying to do on Friday. Paul was originally scheduled to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout in November, but that fight was canceled. Unlike that bout, this will be a professionally sanctioned heavyweight match.

Joshua's weight has been as high as 254 pounds and as low as 229 pounds in his pro career, while Paul's highest weight was 227 pounds for his exhibition against Mike Tyson last year. Paul weighed 199 pounds in his most recent fight, which was a dominant win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. For anyone anticipating a huge upset, they can back Paul by KO/TKO/DQ at +1200 or Paul by decision/technical decision at +1600.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.