Jake Paul is back in the ring on Saturday for a boxing clash against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round match in Anaheim, giving plenty of opportunities for Paul vs. Chavez betting. Paul's last fight saw him win via unanimous decision over the legendary Mike Tyson, while Chavez has won consecutive fights, his most recent coming over Uriah Hall via unanimous decision last July. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Paul vs. Chavez expected around 11 p.m. ET. Bettors who want to utilize sportsbook promos at top betting sites for the Paul vs. Chavez fight can learn all about the available offers for new users, as well as a closer look at this fight.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting preview

Paul, 28, has become quite the media sensation. He and his brother Logan, who has also boxed professionally and is a current WWE superstar, got famous with videos on Vine before venturing into other media avenues, such as YouTube. Paul has fought 12 professional boxing matches dating back to January 2020, compiling a record of 11-1, with his lone loss coming to Tommy Fury via split decision in February 2023. Paul has won seven times by knockout and four times by decision.

As for Chavez, he's 38 years old and has fought professionally since 2003. He owns a career 54-6 mark with one draw and one no contest, and Chavez has 34 career knockouts. This will be his eighth fight since 2019, and he held the WBC middleweight title from 2011 to 2012.

Paul is a massive -575 (wager $575 to win $100) favorite at DraftKings, while Chavez is priced at +400 (wager $100 to win $400). In terms of prop bets, the fight is -170 to go the distance and +125 to not. A Paul win via decision is -110, and a Paul win by knockout, TKO or disqualification is +165. A Chavez win via decision is +900, and a Chavez win by knockout, TKO or disqualification is +800. A draw is +1800.

There are other betting markets for this fight, as well, with a Paul win and Under 1.5 knockouts at -140 and a Paul win and Over 1.5 knockouts at +200. You can also wager on whether one, both or neither fighter gets knocked down in this fight, as well as which round you think a knockdown will occur.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. best bets

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.