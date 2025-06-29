Influencer and boxer Jake Paul headlines a boxing pay-per-view this Saturday in Anaheim, Calif, when he faces off with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round bout. Paul is coming off a win over Mike Tyson, while Chavez's last fight was last July, when he defeated Uriah Hall. The main card for Paul vs. Chavez begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the Paul vs. Chavez ring walk expected around 11 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting preview

The last time we saw Paul, he defeated the legendary Tyson by decision. Now, the 28-year-old faces a former champ in Chavez. Paul has become a key player in the world of boxing over the last few years, compiling an 11-1 career record with his lone loss coming to Tommy Fury in 2023 by split decision. He owns seven knockout wins and can add another notch to his belt by defeating Chavez on Saturday.

As for Chavez, he boasts far more experience than his opponent as he has 62 career fights under his belt with a 54-6 record as well as a draw and no contest. Of those 54 wins, 34 have been by knockout.

Despite Chavez owning more experience, he is far and away the underdog in this fight. Paul is -575 (wager $575 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chavez is +400 (wager $100 to win $400). While Paul is a resounding favorite, oddsmakers see this fight going the full 10 rounds, with the fight going the distance priced at -170 while the fight ending before that priced at +125. A Paul win by decision is the betting favorite at -110, while a Paul KO, TKO or DQ is +165. Chavez winning by KO, TKO or DQ is +800 and him winning via decision is +900. A draw is seen as more unlikely at +1800.

Boxing matches provide plenty of other prop betting opportunities, be it total number of knockdowns, which round a knockdown will occur and much more.

Check out Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. picks from expert Josh Nagel, who breaks down the case for backing each fighter.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.