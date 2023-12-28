There's nothing in sports like a knockout. The suddenness with which a fight can end on a single, perfectly placed punch can't be replicated on a football field, baseball diamond or soccer pitch.

A great knockout also stirs something primal in us, a combination of thrill, shock and even fear at seeing a man crumble after being on the receiving end of a concussive blow.

2023 produced a slew of incredible knockouts across fights from regional clashes to the biggest stages in the sport. Our panel of CBS Sports experts sat down to determine our choices for the best knockout of the year. Let's take a look at our results.

Winner: Junto Nakatani def. Andrew Moloney

25-year-old Nakatani is a rising star in the sport and showed exactly why in his May clash with Moloney. The Aussie was not able to box with Nakatani and couldn't go punch-for-punch as Nakatani dropped him in the fourth and 11th round. Moloney's corner seemed to be thinking about not sending their fighter out for the final round but ultimately decided to let Moloney see out the fight seemingly in search of the moral victory of surviving all 12 rounds.

That decision proved to be a bad one as Nakatani landed a perfect left hand that sent Moloney crashing to the canvas for CBS Sports' Knockout of the Year. With the win, Nakatani won the WBO junior bantamweight championship, winning a world title in the second weight class of his career.

Honorable mentions

Mark Magsayo def. Isaac Avelar

After starting his career 24-0 and capturing the WBC featherweight title, Magsayo dropped back-to-back fights. Needing to get back in the win column, Magsayo took a bit of a step down in competition from fights against the likes of Gary Russell Jr., Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa. Magsayo did exactly what you're supposed to do in those situations and absolutely crushed Avelar, flashing with a quick step in before landing a left hook that left Avelar down and out.

Brian Mendoza def. Sebastian Fundora

Fundora, a fighter who has drawn plenty of attention for his 6-foot-6 frame in the 154-pound division, was a heavy favorite to retain his interim WBC title against Mendoza. Mendoza did not show up to be just an "opponent" for Fundora, however, and continued to fight even as Fundora seemed to have a clear lead on the scorecards. In Round 10, Mendoza opened up and landed a heavy combination that put Fundora on wobbly legs before following up with a two-punch combination that put Fundora down. Fundora appeared alert but seemingly decided to take the full 10 count and the first loss of his career.

Others receiving votes: Alexis Rocha def. George Ashie, Mauricio Lara def. Leigh Wood, Anthony Joshua def. Robert Helenius