The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by betting on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Paul is getting set for the toughest opponent of his career, as Joshua is a former heavyweight champion and a massive -1112 favorite against the social media star. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Paul vs. Joshua betting preview

Paul vs. Joshua will be an eight-round sanctioned boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday night. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the ring walk for the main event expected to happen around 10:30 p.m. ET. Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, is a -1112 favorite in the Paul vs. Joshua odds at bet365, while Paul is a +1000 underdog.

While Paul has a strong 12-1 record with seven knockouts in his career, many of those fights have come against undersized or inexperienced opponents. Joshua is 28-4 with 25 knockouts, winning his first world title in 2016 and remaining a title contender as a 36-year-old. He knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2024 before losing to Daniel Dubois in his most recent bout.

Joshua is no longer in his prime, but he offers a much different challenge than Mike Tyson, who was decades past his prime when Paul beat him last year. Paul also generally fights at a lower weight, making this a more comfortable weight class for Joshua. This fight is +310 to go the distance and is +150 to be finished in the first two rounds. Sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.