Jake Paul is back in the ring after a seven-month hiatus to take on former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday. Paul heads into this clash with an 11-1 record, including seven knockouts. He picked up a unanimous victory over Mike Tyson on Nov. 15. Chavez is 54-6-1 with 34 knockouts over his career, going 6-4 in his last 10 fights. Paul is the -700 favorite, with Chavez as the +400 underdog in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Preview

Jake Paul heads into this fight with at least one massive advantage, considering he's 11 years younger than Chavez. Paul has won five consecutive fights, with four of them ending in a knockout. Over his career, Paul has taken down Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz.

Silva stands as the only opponent that both Paul and Chavez have squared off against. Chavez fell to Silva in a bout back in 2021. Paul, meanwhile, took him down in 2022. Over the course of Chavez's career, he was a WBC world middleweight champion who fought Canelo Alvarez and world champions like Sergio Martinez and Daniel Jacobs. Back in 2021, he lost to David Zegarra for his fourth straight loss and stepped away for two and a half years. He returned to the ring on July 20, 2024, to take down Uriah Hall after six rounds.

Paul vs. Chavez is slated for 10 rounds at the cruiserweight level from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It will be Paul's longest scheduled fight since August 2023, when he fought Diaz. Chavez vs. Paul has -150 odds to go the distance, compared to +110 to not go the distance, according to the latest odds on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul is a big favorite to win, but there are other Paul props to consider that may present better value. He is listed at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100) to win by decision or technical decision and +150 for a victory by KO/TKO/or DQ on BetMGM. Meanwhile, the odds indicate Chavez's best odds at winning come via knockout at +800, compared to winning by decision at +1100 odds.

BetMGM provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.