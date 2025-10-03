BKFC 82 start time -- Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens: Where to watch, live stream, PPV price, undercard
Perry vs. Stephens headlines BKFC 82, a card promoted by UFC star Conor McGregor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's platinum star is back. Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens headlines BKFC 82 on Saturday, with part-owner Conor McGregor doing the media rounds.
Perry reinvented himself through BKFC after leaving the UFC. Currently 5-0 in bare knuckle, Perry's growing foothold in the space led him to a crossover boxing fight with Jake Paul last year. Perry, who has fought as high as light heavyweight, is on a three-fight KO streak after stopping Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, and Luke Rockhold. He also notably holds a bare-knuckle win over active UFC contender Michael "Venom" Page.
Fellow UFC alum Stephens, who competed exclusively at featherweight and lightweight, moves up to welterweight against Perry. "Lil Heathen" also found a second act in BKFC, stopping former UFC champion Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera en route to a 3-0 record.
Speaking of Rivera, he'll compete against short-notice replacement Timmy Mason after UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar pulled out of his BKFC debut.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Newark, New Jersey.
Where to watch BKFC 82
Date: Oct. 4 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch live: DAZN PPV (buy now) | Price: $49.99
BKFC 82 fight card, odds
- Mike Perry -301 vs. Jeremy Stephens +213, welterweights
- Christine Ferea -135 vs. Jessica Borga +102, women's bantamweights
- Jimmie Rivera -191 vs. Timmy Mason +143, lightweights
- Karl Roberson -323 vs. Oluwale Bamgbose +226, cruiserweight
- Phil Caracappa -281 vs. Quentin Gaskins +201, lightweights
- Brandon Bushaw -125 vs. Pat Sullivan -106, lightweights
- Elijah Harris -345 vs. Jeff Lentz +239, lightweights
- Mike Trizano -256 vs. JC Deleon +185, lightweights