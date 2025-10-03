Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's platinum star is back. Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens headlines BKFC 82 on Saturday, with part-owner Conor McGregor doing the media rounds.

Perry reinvented himself through BKFC after leaving the UFC. Currently 5-0 in bare knuckle, Perry's growing foothold in the space led him to a crossover boxing fight with Jake Paul last year. Perry, who has fought as high as light heavyweight, is on a three-fight KO streak after stopping Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, and Luke Rockhold. He also notably holds a bare-knuckle win over active UFC contender Michael "Venom" Page.

Fellow UFC alum Stephens, who competed exclusively at featherweight and lightweight, moves up to welterweight against Perry. "Lil Heathen" also found a second act in BKFC, stopping former UFC champion Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera en route to a 3-0 record.

Speaking of Rivera, he'll compete against short-notice replacement Timmy Mason after UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar pulled out of his BKFC debut.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Newark, New Jersey.

Where to watch BKFC 82

Date: Oct. 4 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: DAZN PPV (buy now) | Price: $49.99

BKFC 82 fight card, odds