Bob Arum: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder already have agreement in place for third fight

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder battled to a draw in their first meeting in December 2018 -- a fight that many felt Fury deserved to get the nod for after surviving a brutal late knockdown -- and are set to face off in a Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas. Without knowing how the second fight will play out, the heavyweight sluggers already have a deal in place for a third meeting.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed the details while promoting the fight in London. "The deal is that the loser of the fight can ask for a third fight, and he gets 40 percent to the winner's 60 percent," Arum said. "So if Wilder loses the fight, he doesn't necessarily have to ask for a rematch."

While the loser does not have to request the rematch, if they do, the winner must agree to the bout.

The path to making the rematch seemed smooth on paper, but played out in dangerous and unexpected ways. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) battered Tom Schwarz in his first fight after the draw and then was expected to cruise to an easy win over Otto Wallin. Instead, Wallin sliced Fury up, almost taking the win via TKO stoppage before Fury battled through the adversity to take a unanimous decision.

Wilder (42-0-1) took less than a round to crush Dominic Breazeale in May before rematching Luis Ortiz in November. Ortiz troubled Wilder a bit in their initial meeting and appeared to be winning nearly every second of the rematch as Wilder's offense was nearly nonexistent. But, as always, it only takes one Wilder punch to shut someone down. That punch came in Round 7, when he crushed Ortiz with a single shot to end the fight.

Many were anticipating -- or at least hoping to see -- the winner to fight Anthony Joshua in a unification of all four recognized heavyweight world championships. Given the difference between promotional entities, that may have already been a longshot, but with the agreement for a third fight in place and expectations of huge pay-per-view numbers for the February clash, it's likely the best financial option for Fury and Wilder to follow through with a third meeting.