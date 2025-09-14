Boxing champion Ricky "Hitman" Hatton has died at 46. Hatton, who started his professional career with 43 consecutive wins before his first loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007, retired in 2012 with titles at the light welterweight and welterweight divisions.

Hatton, who was found inside of his home, was reportedly slated to return to the ring in December during a boxing event in Dubai.

Greater Manchester Police released a statement Sunday via the BBC, saying "officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton's fighting style was a frenetic, all-out and aggressive pace, and he packed serious power despite his 5-foot-6 frame. Body attacks were his speciality and he knocked out over 70% of his opponents over his professional career. One of his top career wins came in June 2005 when he claimed the IBF and The Ring super lightweight crowns after a victory over Australia's Kostya Tszyu.

Hatton finished 45-3 over his professional career before deciding to step away from the ring due to battles with depression.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was among many who sent condolences on Instagram and various social media platforms.

"Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip," Fury wrote. "There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."

In retirement, Hatton has worked as a training and boxing manager. Most recently, Hatton was in the corner of Fury's fight with Deontay Wilder in 2018 and worked closely with Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury. Hatton helped coach Chloe Watson to a unanimous decision win over Justine Lallemand to win the European female flyweight title in December 2023.