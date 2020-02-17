Boxing legend Marvin Hagler hoping for 'way overdue' superfight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler knows a thing or two about big fights. The former undisputed middleweight champion of the world shared a ring with Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns and "Sugar" Ray Leonard in his storied career. Now, with the heavyweight championship rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder looming, Hagler is among those hoping the winner faces Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized world titles.

Speaking with Omnisport, Hagler expressed excitement over the looming fight but thinks Fury won't be able to pick himself up off the canvas as he did in the first clash with Wilder, a fight which ended in a controversial draw.

"I don't think [Wilder's] going to fight Fury the same way as the first time," Hagler said. "I believe this time too that he's going to make sure that if he gets him down, he's not going to be able to get up. I'm looking forward to the fight. It's an unpredictable fight because you don't know what game plan they're going to have going into this fight."

While it's been made known that Wilder and Fury have contracts that guarantee a rematch if the loser of this fight demands it, Hagler is among the many that are hoping the man who emerges as WBC and lineal heavyweight champion quickly lines up a showdown with WBA, IBF and WBO champ Anthony Joshua.

Joshua regained his championships in December by avenging his shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. Now, the stars could be aligning for a historic showdown to place all belts in the hands of a single man.

"I can't predict anybody, but I'd like to see Wilder get a shot at it because I'd like to see him and Anthony Joshua, because that fight is way overdue," Hagler said. "I don't think now it's about money, it's a personal thing between the two of them: who wants to be champion of the world?"