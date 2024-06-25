Roy Jones Jr. announced on Monday the passing of his son DeAndre by suicide.

DeAndre died on Saturday at 32 years old, a representative told NBC News. Jones published a statement on social media sharing the news. Jones, 55, expressed gratitude that he saw DeAndre the day before his passing and urged others to press on through tough times.

"Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his own life on Saturday," Jones wrote. "I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me [sic] and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

"Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss."

Jones is considered one of the greatest boxers in history. The former undisputed light heavyweight champion held multiple world titles in four weight classes, defeating the likes of Bernard Hopkins, James Toney and Antonio Tarver. He boxed former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, 18 years his junior, to a majority decision loss in April and also boxed Mike Tyson in a 2020 exhibition.

DeAndre is survived by his father, mother Natlyn, and siblings DeShaun and Roy III.