Boxing news, rumors: Andy Ruiz Jr. agrees to Saudi Arabia for Anthony Joshua rematch, reports say

The battle before the battle in Saudi Arabia appears to be over. After Andy Ruiz Jr. vowed to bring his rematch with Anthony Joshua to the United States rather than Saudi Arabia, it now appears the heavyweight champion has been compensated well enough to fight in the Middle East.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) was upwards of a 25-1 underdog when he knocked out Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) in shocking fashion in June.

Matchroom Boxing installed a rematch clause for Joshua should anything go sideways, leading to some tough negotiations between the two camps on how much money and where the rematch would take place. Ruiz initially resisted the idea of going to Saudi Arabia, but reports from ESPN's Dan Rafael and The Athletic's Mike Coppinger say the champ relented following a better financial package. The fight now seems a complete go for Dec. 7.

Sources: Andy Ruiz Jr. has agreed in principle to head to Saudi Arabia for the rematch with Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7 after receiving a new financial package. Full details and storylines to watch now that #RuizJoshua2 is moving forward at @TheAthleticBOX: https://t.co/dvPROnpyny — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 22, 2019

ESPN's sources also confirmed the two teams agreed to VADA drug testing for the rematch. The agency also handled drug testing for the first bout.

More boxing news, rumors