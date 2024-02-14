One of the biggest superstars in boxing has confirmed the date of his next fight. During a visit with TV Azteca, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he plans to return to the ring on May 4, a typical spot for him on Cinco De Mayo weekend. While Alvarez did not confirm a specific opponent, he did say his planned opponent is American and they are in the process of finalizing the details.
Alvarez's trip to TV Azteca was in part to announce a new one-year deal with the network to show his fights for free in Mexico. During the event, Alvarez, 33, also stated that he plans to continue fighting for at least five more years.
On Monday, The Ring reported that WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was set to be Alvarez's opponent. Alvarez thrashed Charlo's twin brother, Jermell Charlo, in September in his most recent outing.
While Jermell was coming up from junior middleweight, he was largely viewed as a more threatening opponent than many currently view Jermall. This is largely because Jermall has only fought once since June 2021, with a November win over Jose Benavidez Jr.
Charlo has found himself in legal trouble at various points over the past few years and has not defended his middleweight title since his June 2021 win over Juan Macias Montiel, though the WBC has not stripped Charlo of his title.
Heading into his fight with Jermell Charlo, many felt Alvarez was on the decline after a string of somewhat lackluster performances. Alvarez turned back the clock against Charlo, scoring a knockdown while sweeping nearly every round on the official scorecards.
Other rumored opponents for Alvarez have been David Benavidez and Terence Crawford. Benavidez is a two-time former WBC super middleweight champion, never losing his title in the ring. He won the interim title in May 2022 and is the top threat to Alvarez in the division, but the Alvarez team has shown little interest in taking on the dangerous Mexican-American fighter.
Crawford's most recent win was a legacy-defining performance against Errol Spence Jr. After years of calls for Crawford and Spence to fight to crown an undisputed welterweight champion, Crawford thrashed Spence before scoring a TKO in Round 9.
At 36 years old, Crawford is now looking for the biggest fights possible before he walks away from the sport and has repeatedly stated that he's open to moving all the way to 168 pounds to face Alvarez.
Despite more appealing options on deck, all indications are that Alvarez vs. Charlo will be the move for the Mexican superstar.
More boxing news, rumors
- According to multiple reports, the long-awaited rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is set to go down on April 27 in Leeds, England. Taylor and Catterall first met in 2022, when Taylor was undisputed junior welterweight champion and a heavy favorite. Catterall outboxed Taylor in the fight and almost every observer felt he'd done enough to score the upset and become undisputed champion only for two of the official judges to score the fight for Taylor. Taylor refused a rematch, said he couldn't fight at the weight anymore and sat on the sidelines until he was forced to vacate three of his four world titles. Despite his previous claims he couldn't make 140, Taylor then defended his WBO title against Teofimo Lopez, losing a lopsided decision. Now, having fallen out of favor with boxing fans and after two poor performances from Taylor, the rematch is on. Catterall has won two fights since the controversial loss to Taylor and a win in the rematch could put him in the title mix.
- With Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia now officially set for a big box-office fight in April, the rivalry is quickly heating up. The two scuffled at Super Bowl radio row and now are trading insults in the media. In an interview with DAZN, Haney turned up the heat on what he expects from the fight. "Ryan has always been a good fighter since we were kids but I feel like over time I've grown past him, got a lot better, where Ryan kind of stayed the same. And that's for me to show on April 20. ... We've seen Ryan quit before and I think this won't be anything different. Once you have that quit in you, it's installed in you, you know how to do it, and I think he'll quit on April 20."