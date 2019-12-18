Boxing news, rumors: Canelo Alvarez vacates title, Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua's offer

Canelo Alvarez's journey to the light heavyweight division has come to an end six weeks after capturing the WBO championship with a Knockout of the Year contender against Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2. The Mexican great jumped two weight classes to take out Kovalev, capturing a world championship in his fourth weight class in the process. Now, Alvarez has announced his decision to vacate the WBO belt at 175 pounds.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO) was never expected to remain at light heavyweight and face the likes of Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol, the remaining world champions in the division. The move, as noted by Alvarez in a statement regarding the decision, allows him to chase the bigger available fights at 160 or 168 pounds.

"I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country," Alvarez said. "I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class."

Alvarez remains the WBA world champion at middleweight and holds the WBA world championship at super middleweight; it should be noted that Callum Smith is the WBA "super" world champion which makes him the true champion in the division for the WBA.

There is still significant interest in a third fight between Alvarez and rival Gennadiy Golovkin, though Alvarez has repeatedly said he has no interest in running it back with GGG.

