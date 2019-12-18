Boxing news, rumors: Canelo Alvarez vacates title, Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua's offer
Canelo's trip to light heavyweight was one-and-done, and he'll now move back to his regular weight classes
Canelo Alvarez's journey to the light heavyweight division has come to an end six weeks after capturing the WBO championship with a Knockout of the Year contender against Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2. The Mexican great jumped two weight classes to take out Kovalev, capturing a world championship in his fourth weight class in the process. Now, Alvarez has announced his decision to vacate the WBO belt at 175 pounds.
Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO) was never expected to remain at light heavyweight and face the likes of Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol, the remaining world champions in the division. The move, as noted by Alvarez in a statement regarding the decision, allows him to chase the bigger available fights at 160 or 168 pounds.
"I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country," Alvarez said. "I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class."
Alvarez remains the WBA world champion at middleweight and holds the WBA world championship at super middleweight; it should be noted that Callum Smith is the WBA "super" world champion which makes him the true champion in the division for the WBA.
There is still significant interest in a third fight between Alvarez and rival Gennadiy Golovkin, though Alvarez has repeatedly said he has no interest in running it back with GGG.
- Tyson Fury has moved on from trainer Ben Davison ahead of his planned February rematch with Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title, and he could also have an interesting new addition to that camp. After Anthony Joshua proposed joining Fury's camp to help with preparation, Fury responded positively to the idea. "I've just seen the video of Joshua saying he'd love to come and help me in camp and that I'd fight him quicker than Wilder, that's for sure," Fury said in an Instagram post. "When I beat Wilder, I will fight you A.J., no problem. I would love to have you in camp, really, really love to have in camp to work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it because I'd love to have you in training camp with me."
- After his impressive knockout of Richard Commey, Teofimo Lopez was positioned for a huge fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko. Bad blood has already been a theme in Lopez vs. Lomachenko, mostly spurred on by the trash talk of Lopez's father that dominated his son's previous fights. Now, the younger Lopez has made it clear he has strong feelings about the fight when speaking with Bad Left Hook. "I'm gonna knock the f---er out," Lopez said with a chuckle. "I don't like his ass. I don't f---in' like him!"
- Political tension between the United States and Venezuela have cost Liborio Solis a fight with Guillermo Rigondeaux on the undercard of Harrison vs. Charlo 2 this weekend. Solis was unable to secure a visa and will not be able to travel to the fight as a result. Naoya Inoue may have been waiting for Rigondeaux following a victory over Solis.
