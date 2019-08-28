Boxing news, rumors: Eddie Hearn welcoming of Dana White; potential Canelo vs. Kovalev target date
Hearn has his doubts over White's success, but believes the attempt is good for boxing
UFC president Dana White has long teased Zuffa Boxing as an entry into a new pugilistic sport. While opinions are mixed on how White would fare in a sport with established and wildly different economic power structures than MMA, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn welcomes the brash UFC figurehead.
"I would love him to have a go at that, because the more promoters, the more investment, the more people making the effort to make this sport great, the better," Hearn said on "The Luke Thomas Show." "So, he's more than welcome, but I don't think that he'll have the same kind of model as UFC."
As for stumbling blocks for White, Hearn believes the biggest issues would be in boxers having far more power over their careers and decisions than fighters littering the UFC roster.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
"I think he's going to find it very different in boxing to UFC," Hearn said. "It's not a sport you can dominate the fighters, control the fighters, get them to sign contracts to ultimately to fight whoever they're told to fight, which is the UFC model. One of the reasons I think UFC does so well is the fighters are told who they are fighting. That's not the way in boxing. In boxing, fighters tend to have much more control over their career.
"Of course, there are a number of promoters, there are a number of networks who are involved, so there's a huge amount of politics in the sport. Which is frustrating sometimes, and I think that's something that's actually going to frustrate Dana White."
White has been targeting an October launch for Zuffa Boxing, saying he "hired a guy to come in and run the boxing side."
More boxing news, rumors
- According to SI's Chris Mannix, Sergey Kovalev trainer Buddy McGirt believes a Nov. 2 date would be perfect for Kovalev to defend his WBO light heavyweight title against Canelo Alvarez. Kovalev is coming off a gutsy knockout of Anthony Yarde this past weekend, with the win all but cementing plans for a big-money fight with Alvarez.
- Former Kovalev conquerer Eleider Alvarez is looking to fall for a return to the ring, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael. "Alvarez is in the gym ready to take any challenge," his co-promoter said.
- It appears close to a done deal that Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora will finally meet on Oct. 26. The bout would sit on the undercard of the Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor DAZN card from London's O2 Arena.
-
Kovalev retains title with TKO win
The come-from-behind victory in the books, the biggest star in the sport could be next for...
-
Kovalev vs. Yarde preview, prediction
'Krusher' is looking to make good on his homecoming bout, and set up a huge payday later this...
-
Ruiz agrees to fight in Saudi Arabia
The heavyweight champ got the deal he needed to agree to fight in the Middle East
-
Kovalev turned down big Canelo offer
Kovalev could still see Canelo in the ring before 2019 comes to an end
-
GGG vs. Derevyanchenko set for October
The Kazakhstani knockout artist will face Derevyanchenko for the vacant 160-pound title
-
Mayweather teases Pacquiao rematch
Mayweather is apparently heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Mayweather-Pacquiao 2