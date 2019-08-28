Boxing news, rumors: Eddie Hearn welcoming of Dana White; potential Canelo vs. Kovalev target date

UFC president Dana White has long teased Zuffa Boxing as an entry into a new pugilistic sport. While opinions are mixed on how White would fare in a sport with established and wildly different economic power structures than MMA, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn welcomes the brash UFC figurehead.

"I would love him to have a go at that, because the more promoters, the more investment, the more people making the effort to make this sport great, the better," Hearn said on "The Luke Thomas Show." "So, he's more than welcome, but I don't think that he'll have the same kind of model as UFC."

As for stumbling blocks for White, Hearn believes the biggest issues would be in boxers having far more power over their careers and decisions than fighters littering the UFC roster.

"I think he's going to find it very different in boxing to UFC," Hearn said. "It's not a sport you can dominate the fighters, control the fighters, get them to sign contracts to ultimately to fight whoever they're told to fight, which is the UFC model. One of the reasons I think UFC does so well is the fighters are told who they are fighting. That's not the way in boxing. In boxing, fighters tend to have much more control over their career.

"Of course, there are a number of promoters, there are a number of networks who are involved, so there's a huge amount of politics in the sport. Which is frustrating sometimes, and I think that's something that's actually going to frustrate Dana White."

🔊 @EddieHearn shares his thoughts on Zuffa Boxing and what aspects may frustrate Dana White as a boxing promoter #TLTS 🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊🛑🥊@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/vi96XHMIbk — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 23, 2019

White has been targeting an October launch for Zuffa Boxing, saying he "hired a guy to come in and run the boxing side."

