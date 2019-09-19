Boxing news, rumors: Shawn Porter says Errol Spence Jr. has 'a lot more to lose' in pay-per-view clash
Porter believes he's faced adversity unlike anything Spence has seen in his career
When Shawn Porter enters the ring against Errol Spence Jr., he'll do so as the underdog and the only man in the ring who has tasted defeat. However, Porter thinks having losses on his record could benefit him coming into the bout.
"I've been in Errol's position before and I know what it's like to think that all I had to do was show up and be me," Porter said at a media workout via Bad Left Hook. "I've gotten to a point where I realize now that I have to do more."
Porter (30-2-1, 17KO) and Spence (25-0, 21KO) meet in a pay-per-view welterweight showdown Sept. 28 from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Porter's WBC and Spence's IBF championships will be on the line in a rare welterweight unification bout.
Spence captured the IBF belt with a knockout of Kell Brook in May 2017. He has successfully defended the belt three times, most recently taking a decision over Mikey Garcia. Garcia entered the fight 39-0 but fell short in his jump to welterweight with Spence taking every round of their bout.
Porter is on a four-fight winning streak, picking up the WBC belt with a decision win over Danny Garcia last September and successfully defending it with a split decision win over Yordenis Ugas in March.
With both titles being on the line, both fighters have a lot to lose in the fight, but Porter said he believes he enters the ring with less to lose than his younger, undefeated opponent.
"I think Errol has a lot more to lose in this fight," Porter said. "He's never had to deal with a loss, and most people aren't expecting him to lose. He's in the perfect position being considered a top welterweight. But from my perspective, I just have absolutely no intention on losing."
More boxing news, rumors
- Canelo Alvarez has made multiple claims he has no intention of a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. Recently, Alvarez told Fight Hub, "I'm taking risks, important risks in my career, and for me, Golovkin means nothing right now. He just fought a nobody practically, and is about to fight another practical nobody. So he doesn't represent a challenge for me at this point. I already beat him two times and I'm taking these risks because I want to make history in my career. I already fought him twice, he doesn't represent anything to me at this point."
- Undefeated prospect Ryan Garcia ended his public feud with Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya by signing what Garcia called "one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the history of the sport." Garcia (18-0, 15KO) has now landed a fight with Romero Duno on the undercard of Canelo's fight with Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2.
- Also on the Nov. 2 card, Evander Holyfield's the 21-year-old son, Evan, will make his professional debut. Evan Holyfield spoke about his desire to turn pro with Sports Illustrated in July. "I have been boxing (as an amateur) for 10 years and it is time to go to the next level," Holyfield said. "All through high school, while my friends were going to football and basketball practice, I was going to the gym, every day. I realize the time is now for that dedication to pay off."
