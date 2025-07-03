Boxing news, rumors: Tyson Fury announces trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk; David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde set
Fury's latest retirement lasted less than six months
Tyson Fury's wish was seemingly granted. On Thursday, Fury announced that a trilogy fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk is set for April 18 at England's Wembley Stadium.
Fury's announcement comes one day after Turki Alalshikh claimed the former unified heavyweight champion would end his short-lived retirement.
"The 'Gypsy King' will be back!" Alalshikh wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. "I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026... We have a rabbit to hunt!"
After stating in May that he would stay retired, Fury claimed this week that Usyk could spur him out of his latest retirement. Fury's interest in a trilogy was conditional on the fight taking place in his home nation, claiming he was robbed in their second fight.
"I don't want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result, which I know I didn't get," Fury told Sky Sports. "I thought I won that second fight by five rounds. I watched it literally 250 times and each way, I never see there's a way he won. But, they can do what they want."
Fury is 0-2 in their series. Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion in May 2024 with a split decision win. Their December rematch saw Usyk earn a unanimous decision.
More boxing news, rumors
- David Benavidez is the latest major boxing name to join Riyadh Season. Benavidez left Premier Boxing Champions to join Alalshikh's boxing venture. On Tuesday, The Ring Magazine -- a publication recently acquired by Alalshikh -- announced that Benavidez would defend his WBC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Yarde. Their fight is scheduled for sometime in November.