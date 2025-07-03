Tyson Fury's wish was seemingly granted. On Thursday, Fury announced that a trilogy fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk is set for April 18 at England's Wembley Stadium.

Fury's announcement comes one day after Turki Alalshikh claimed the former unified heavyweight champion would end his short-lived retirement.

"The 'Gypsy King' will be back!" Alalshikh wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. "I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026... We have a rabbit to hunt!"

After stating in May that he would stay retired, Fury claimed this week that Usyk could spur him out of his latest retirement. Fury's interest in a trilogy was conditional on the fight taking place in his home nation, claiming he was robbed in their second fight.

"I don't want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result, which I know I didn't get," Fury told Sky Sports. "I thought I won that second fight by five rounds. I watched it literally 250 times and each way, I never see there's a way he won. But, they can do what they want."

Fury is 0-2 in their series. Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion in May 2024 with a split decision win. Their December rematch saw Usyk earn a unanimous decision.

