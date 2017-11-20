Boxing notebook: Tyson Fury ready to make comeback, challenges Tony Bellew in May

If Tyson Fury's barrage of social media videos are any indication, the former heavyweight champion is back in the gym preparing for a comeback as he looks to shed some of the 350 pounds he has ballooned to while "retired."

Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) hasn't fought since his upset 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko and surrendered his trio of titles one year later to better take care of mental health and substance abuse issues. But business has picked up considerably at heavyweight in Fury's absence thanks to the rise of unbeaten champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Watch me go for a fat man I got the moves, feeling good in gym second week back. Coming for all the stiff heavyweights out there, bellys gonna get you. #returnofthemack #letsgetthispartystarted #fury #fatman A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:10am PST

The 29-year-old Fury, a native of England, took to Instagram on Sunday to release a "hit list" of 10 names he's targeting for his return to the sport.

My comeback hit list let's get this party started.😎😎😎🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Along with unified champion Joshua and WBC titleholder, Fury posted individual pictures of every heavyweight on his radar: WBO champion Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora (whom Fury has beaten twice), Alexander Povetkin, Tony Bellew and faded names Chris Arreola, Samuel Peter, Shannon Briggs and Tomasz Adamek.

According to his promoter, Frank Warren, Fury is looking for a spring comeback bout before seeking a super fight -- likely against countryman Joshua, who has grown to become boxing's biggest star -- later in 2018.

Fury calls out Bellew after Haye withdraws

Speaking of Bellew, the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, had his much-anticipated Dec. 17 heavyweight rematch with David Haye postponed after the former heavyweight titleholder pulled out Monday with an arm injury.

The news was first reported by The Independent and seemingly confirmed by a tweet from Bellew (29-2-1).

😔 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 20, 2017

But before the news could even settle, it was Fury who threw his name into the hat as a potential replacement for Haye, in a video he posted Monday to Instagram.

Special message to @matchroomboxing @eddiehearn @tonybellew now haye is done fight a real heavyweight in me AKA GypsyKing 👑 bellend will get banged.🥊✅🥊😉😉😉 A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Fury, who challenged Bellew to a bout on May 5, followed up with a tweet asking fans if they agreed.

Who wants to see me & @TonyBellew go at it heavyweight style? Manchester vs Liverpool northwests finest! 👍🏻😎🥊 #bellendbellew @EddieHearn — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 20, 2017

The 37-year-old Haye (28-3, 26 KOs) has a history of delaying big fights due to injury, going back to his rivalry with the Klitschko brothers to open the decade.

Bellew, 34, scored an 11th-round TKO over Haye during their first meeting in March. The bout went down as a contender for fight of the year as Haye got off the canvas to fight through a badly injured Achilles tendon.

Lomachenko, Rigondeaux agree to rehydration limit

In what's expected to be a Super Bowl of sorts for the smaller weight classes and a battle between pound-for-pound elites, the Dec. 9 junior lightweight title bout between Vasyl Lomacheko and Guillermo Rigondeaux has a recently revealed tweak.

Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), a titleholder at 122 pounds and one of the most avoided fighters in the sport, had previously agreed to move up two weight classes in order to secure a defining fight. In this case, the pairing is historic as the two southpaws will become the first two-time gold medalists to face off against one another when they meet at New York's Madison Square Garden Theater.

But as a nod to the danger taken on by the Cuban native in moving up so drastically in weight, Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) agreed during the contract negotiations to a rehydration clause of 138 pounds after the weigh-in, which will be checked at 9 a.m. of fight day, according to ESPN.

"Rigondeaux's team broached the subject when we were negotiating the fight, so we went to Lomachenko and [manager] Egis [Klimas] with it," Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti, the promoter of Lomachenko, told ESPN on Friday. "Lomachenko and Egis said they had no problem with it, so it's in the contract."

The clause shouldn't affect the 29-year-old Lomachenko negatively considering he only moved up to 130 pounds out of frustration that the top fighters at featherweight were avoiding him.

"It was one of the original negotiating points, and we had no problem with it," Moretti said. "I don't think there will be that big of a difference when they stand next to each other in the ring. There isn't a big physical size difference between them, and Lomachenko doesn't put on a lot of weight after the weigh-in anyway. Size is not what will determine the outcome of this fight.

"If the weight check was something that helped make the fight, which it did, then why not when it wasn't a big problem? It showed just how much 'Loma' really wanted this fight."

Rigondeaux, 37, has toiled in relative obscurity in recent years due to inactivity and poor competition. The Lomachenko fight represents the most important of his career and the highest-profile since his breakthrough 2013 victory over Nonito Donaire in their 122-pound unification bout.