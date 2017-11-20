Boxing notebook: Tyson Fury ready to make comeback, challenges Tony Bellew in May
Plus, Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux reveal rehydration clause for Dec. 9 showdown
If Tyson Fury's barrage of social media videos are any indication, the former heavyweight champion is back in the gym preparing for a comeback as he looks to shed some of the 350 pounds he has ballooned to while "retired."
Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) hasn't fought since his upset 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko and surrendered his trio of titles one year later to better take care of mental health and substance abuse issues. But business has picked up considerably at heavyweight in Fury's absence thanks to the rise of unbeaten champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.
The 29-year-old Fury, a native of England, took to Instagram on Sunday to release a "hit list" of 10 names he's targeting for his return to the sport.
Along with unified champion Joshua and WBC titleholder, Fury posted individual pictures of every heavyweight on his radar: WBO champion Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora (whom Fury has beaten twice), Alexander Povetkin, Tony Bellew and faded names Chris Arreola, Samuel Peter, Shannon Briggs and Tomasz Adamek.
According to his promoter, Frank Warren, Fury is looking for a spring comeback bout before seeking a super fight -- likely against countryman Joshua, who has grown to become boxing's biggest star -- later in 2018.
Fury calls out Bellew after Haye withdraws
Speaking of Bellew, the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, had his much-anticipated Dec. 17 heavyweight rematch with David Haye postponed after the former heavyweight titleholder pulled out Monday with an arm injury.
The news was first reported by The Independent and seemingly confirmed by a tweet from Bellew (29-2-1).
But before the news could even settle, it was Fury who threw his name into the hat as a potential replacement for Haye, in a video he posted Monday to Instagram.
Fury, who challenged Bellew to a bout on May 5, followed up with a tweet asking fans if they agreed.
The 37-year-old Haye (28-3, 26 KOs) has a history of delaying big fights due to injury, going back to his rivalry with the Klitschko brothers to open the decade.
Bellew, 34, scored an 11th-round TKO over Haye during their first meeting in March. The bout went down as a contender for fight of the year as Haye got off the canvas to fight through a badly injured Achilles tendon.
Lomachenko, Rigondeaux agree to rehydration limit
In what's expected to be a Super Bowl of sorts for the smaller weight classes and a battle between pound-for-pound elites, the Dec. 9 junior lightweight title bout between Vasyl Lomacheko and Guillermo Rigondeaux has a recently revealed tweak.
Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), a titleholder at 122 pounds and one of the most avoided fighters in the sport, had previously agreed to move up two weight classes in order to secure a defining fight. In this case, the pairing is historic as the two southpaws will become the first two-time gold medalists to face off against one another when they meet at New York's Madison Square Garden Theater.
But as a nod to the danger taken on by the Cuban native in moving up so drastically in weight, Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) agreed during the contract negotiations to a rehydration clause of 138 pounds after the weigh-in, which will be checked at 9 a.m. of fight day, according to ESPN.
"Rigondeaux's team broached the subject when we were negotiating the fight, so we went to Lomachenko and [manager] Egis [Klimas] with it," Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti, the promoter of Lomachenko, told ESPN on Friday. "Lomachenko and Egis said they had no problem with it, so it's in the contract."
The clause shouldn't affect the 29-year-old Lomachenko negatively considering he only moved up to 130 pounds out of frustration that the top fighters at featherweight were avoiding him.
"It was one of the original negotiating points, and we had no problem with it," Moretti said. "I don't think there will be that big of a difference when they stand next to each other in the ring. There isn't a big physical size difference between them, and Lomachenko doesn't put on a lot of weight after the weigh-in anyway. Size is not what will determine the outcome of this fight.
"If the weight check was something that helped make the fight, which it did, then why not when it wasn't a big problem? It showed just how much 'Loma' really wanted this fight."
Rigondeaux, 37, has toiled in relative obscurity in recent years due to inactivity and poor competition. The Lomachenko fight represents the most important of his career and the highest-profile since his breakthrough 2013 victory over Nonito Donaire in their 122-pound unification bout.
-
De La Hoya: I'll return to KO McGregor
The 44-year-old promoter and Hall of Fame fighter said he needs 'two rounds' to defeat the...
-
Hearn ready to take over American boxing
Hearn, who credits UFC as inspiration, begins his British Invasion on Saturday in New York
-
BOX: Hearn on Joshua-Wilder
The guys speak with promoter Eddie Hearn about whether a Joshua-Wilder superfight is possi...
-
Mike Tyson barred from entering Chile
The former heavyweight champion turned around once he got off the plane
-
Hearn: Joshua-Wilder must happen in 2018
Eddie Hearn to meet with Wilder's team, stresses financial split needs to fall 'between reality...
-
Updating boxing schedule for 2017
Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall
Add a Comment