Rightfully so, given the leverage he holds as the sport's biggest star and reigning pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez has been lauded almost gratuitously over the past year for his commitment to still seek difficult challenges within multiple weight divisions.

But can we now turn the focus to something else, and essentially more important, just days removed from Alvarez's destruction of unbeaten super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in their unification fight? Alvarez, at age 30, is not only getting better with each big fight, he's doing so at a fairly alarming rate.

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) turned pro at the tender age of 15 and was already headlining major pay-per-view events by the age of 23, which means it has been a long time since the Mexican superstar's face wasn't high up among the sport's biggest draws. Yet it would be hard for anyone to go back to those times and imagine Alvarez would actually become this good along the way as a complete fighter who has carried his power up to the higher divisions.

Much of the credit for that goes to the relentless drive Alvarez still has to get better even though his Hall of Fame legacy has seemingly long been stamped. A great deal of it should also go to his longtime trainer, Eddy Reynoso, who only recently has become the "it" coach of the sport taking on a number of high-profile clients.

But Alvarez, who can still make 160 pounds for the right fight, has gone as high as 175 to win a title and hasn't turned down the idea that he might go back and eventually challenge unified light heavyweight champion (and full-time destroyer) Artur Beterbiev. In between, Alvarez has found a perfect home at 168 pounds, where the weight cut is manageable and his recent free-agent status from a promotional and network standpoint allows Alvarez to remain as busy as he pleases.

Luckily for fans, that has amounted to quick turnarounds as Alvarez is on pace to fight four times in 2021 and, thanks to his wide victory over Callum Smith last December, could end up with five fights in a 13-month stretch. If the activity level for an elite fighter isn't unheard of enough in this modern era, the reality of Alvarez's evolution as a fighter is just as crazy.

Despite being the decided smaller man above middleweight, Alvarez can win a fight under any scenario he desires. He has walked down bigger foes and chopped them down to the body. Alvarez can also go back to the counter punching style he previously employed against faster opponents at 154 pounds to snipe from the outside.

And if you try to simply outslick Alvarez as Saunders did by using his awkwardness to make an adjustment in the middle rounds, Alvarez is too smart and powerful not to do exactly what he did in stopping the brash British champion in Round 8 when he stepped up his level of output and finished Saunders with a brutal short uppercut that broke multiple bones around his eye socket.

As Alvarez proved in a pair of classic thrillers against Gennadiy Golovkin, he also has one hell of a chin, to boot.

This is an all-time great fighter at the peak of his powers who is only getting better. Let's enjoy him while it lasts.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Boxer Record Division Trend 1. Canelo Alvarez

56-1-2, 37 KOs Unified super middleweight champion -- Alvarez looked unbeatable in making the proper adjustments to brutalize Billy Joe Saunders in their super middleweight title unification in May. Up next, Alvarez has targeted unbeaten IBF titleholder Caleb Plant for a fall showdown that could produce Mexico's first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

2. Naoya Inoue

19-0, 17 KOs

Unified bantamweight champion

-- The Japanese "Monster" didn't disappoint in his Oct. 31 closeup in Las Vegas as he now operates under the Top Rank and ESPN banners. A brilliant knockout of Jason Moloney showcased Inoue's complete game as he went on to call out the other two belt-holders at 118 pounds.

3. Errol Spence Jr. 27-0, 21 KOs

Unified welterweight champion -- Spence returned from a 14-month layoff and answered plenty of questions about his future following a scary car accident while decisively outpointing Danny Garcia in December. Like most welterweights, Spence would prefer facing Manny Pacquiao next. A unification fight with upgraded WBA champion Yordenis Ugas is more realistic this summer.

4. Terence Crawford 36-0, 26 KOs

Welterweight champion -- After talks to fight Manny Pacquiao fell apart disastrously, Crawford remains in a precarious spot with just months left on his Top Rank promotional deal. Can a fight with Shawn Porter be made or will "Bud" need to sign with PBC in order to sniff out the fights (including Spence) that will ultimately define his career?

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2, 10 KOs

Lightweight

-- The former P4P king made a surprising number of excuses for his competitive loss to Teofimo Lopez Jr. last year after unsuccessfully rallying in the final rounds. Lomachenko has chose to stay at lightweight and will face Masayoshi Nakatani on June 26.

6. Tyson Fury

30-0-1, 21 KOs

Heavyweight champion The WBC and lineal champion appears on the verge of securing a two-fight deal against unified champion Anthony Joshua, which could be the biggest series of fights the sport has seen in years. It could also produce boxing's first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

7. Teofimo Lopez Jr. 15-0, 12 KOs

Unified lightweight champion At 23, Lopez appears poised for stardom following an upset win over Lomachenko in 2020. A rare purse bid for his mandatory return against George Kambosos Jr. saw upstart Triller offer an inflated amount for Lopez's services. The fight will take place June 19 in Miami.

8. Oleksandr Usyk

18-0, 13 KOs Heavyweight The former undisputed cruiserweight champion proved his worth in his new weight class by outpointing a rugged Dereck Chisora. Owed a mandatory shot at Anthony Joshua's WBO title, Usyk's step-aside prize could be an interim title shot against unbeaten Joe Joyce.

9. Juan Francisco Estrada

42-3, 28 KOs

Unified super flyweight champion

Although the rogue scorecard turned in that helped lift Estrada past former P4P king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in their March rematch remains rightfully under question, Estrada fought well enough to have a claim at having won. Up next is a trilogy bout against mandatory opponent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

10. Gervonta Davis

24-0, 23 KOs

Junior lightweight, lightweight champion

Despite continued troubles outside the ring, the 26-year-old "Tank" continues to stay ambitious inside of it. Davis scored the knockout of the year in 2020 by finishing Leo Santa Cruz and will move up two divisions from there to challenge secondary junior welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios in a June pay-per-view bout.



Dropped out: Manny Pacquiao

Honorable mention: Davis, Artur Beterbiev, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Jermall Charlo, Josh Taylor, Roman Gonzalez, Jermell Charlo