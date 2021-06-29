Already a legitimate star thanks packed arenas and a pair of headlining pay-per-view roles, Gervonta "Tank" Davis is finally starting to get the critical respect as a complete fighter that sometimes gets lost in his lengthy highlight reel of knockouts.

Davis, who entered his June return as the WBA junior lightweight champion and the WBA regular titleholder at 135 pounds, added a secondary title at 140 pounds when he moved up two weight divisions to outduel and finish unbeaten Mario Barrios.

The fight proved to be the perfect showcase of Davis' sublime talent at age 26 thanks to Barrios providing such stubborn opposition. Davis made a number of key mid-fight adjustments, including disarming Barrios of his jab in Round 5, while showcasing his underrated ring IQ in a performance worthy of pound-for-pound validation as the much smaller man.

Where exactly Davis goes next across a trio of divisions remains uncertain. But his recent performances, which include moving down in weight to brutally knock out four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz last October, make it hard for critics to lean on questions about Davis' matchmaking decisions as reasons for not recognizing just how talented and exciting he really is.

Davis has heart, a strong chin and an efficient ability to set up his power shots while adapting to his opponent's game plan that isn't always evident while watching him feast on smaller competition en route to a knockout. Given the effects of his power, it may take Davis continuing to fight larger opponents like he did against Barrios for the full aspect of his game to regularly be on display.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

One thing Davis should have no trouble with is consistently drawing eyes to his future fights thanks to his fighting mentality as a natural finisher who is humble between the ropes in ways that belie his often troubled behavior outside the ring.

Davis appears to have a one-up commercially on his young contemporaries in and around the lightweight division, including Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Jr. And given boxing's broken foundation from the standpoint of the network and promotional divide, it's unlikely those fights come to fruition in the near future.

While Davis appears on this list because of what he has been able to do with the opponents available to him, it will likely take him figuring out a way to fight the best of his era within his preferred division in order to climb any higher towards contention for the top spot.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Boxer Record Division Trend 1. Canelo Alvarez

56-1-2, 37 KOs Unified super middleweight champion -- Three-fourths of the way through unifying titles at 168 pounds, Alvarez is likely headed toward a fall showdown with IBF champion Caleb Plant to crown and undisputed champion. Calling his own shots promotionally has done Alvarez well, most importantly by staying so active in the midst of his prime.

2. Naoya Inoue

19-0, 17 KOs

Unified bantamweight champion

-- If you didn't know how great the Japanese "Monster" was before, his second straight fight in the U.S. showcased on primetime television helped showcase his brilliance. Inoue savagely finished mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 and now looks to unify all four titles against the Aug. 14 winner of Nonito Donaire-John Riel Casimero.

3. Errol Spence Jr. 27-0, 21 KOs

Unified welterweight champion -- Spence returned from a 14-month layoff and answered plenty of questions about his future following a scary car crash by decisively outpointing Danny Garcia in December. Up next is a superfight against 42-year-old legend Manny Pacquiao in August.

4. Terence Crawford 36-0, 26 KOs

Welterweight champion -- After talks for a fight against Pacquiao fell apart, Crawford remains in a precarious spot closing in on the end of his Top Rank deal. Will he leave for the PBC in order to finally face Spence or will he stay with promoter Bob Arum and welcome a showdown against undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor?

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko 15-2, 11 KOs

Lightweight

-- At 33, Lomachenko reminded fans and critics alike how much he still has it by convincingly stalking and finishing the much larger Masayoshi Nakatani in June. Lomachenko was more offensive than usual, which bodes well for his chances in a proposed fall rematch with unified champion Teofimo Lopez Jr.

6. Tyson Fury

30-0-1, 21 KOs

Heavyweight champion -- "The Gypsy King" rebounded quickly from the swerve of seeing his undisputed championship bout against Anthony Joshua fall apart due to a court ruling. In order to get there, Fury must now face former champ Deontay Wilder in their July 24 trilogy fight.

7. Teofimo Lopez Jr. 15-0, 12 KOs

Unified lightweight champion -- A scheduled June return against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. was postponed when Lopez contracted COVID-19. The good news for Loprez is that the 23-year-old was able to restructure his current deal with promoter Top Rank, raising his minimum purse price and likely pushing himself permanently to the pay-per-view level.

8. Josh Taylor

18-0, 13 KOs Undisputed junior welterweight champion -- "The Tartan Tornado" made a resounding statement by dropping Jose Ramirez twice en route to a decision win in their four-belt unification at 140 pounds. The future is bright for Taylor, who could see anyone from Crawford to Lopez in his future following a likely return against mandatory Jack Catterall.

9. Gervonta Davis

25-0, 24 KOs

Junior welterweight champion "Tank" made a big splash in his debut at junior welterweight in June after moving up two weight divisions to stop unbeaten Mario Barrios in their pay-per-view thriller. Davis, who also holds secondary titles at 130 and 135 pounds, was forced to show his fighting IQ is just as strong as his two-fisted punching power.

10. Oleksandr Usyk

18-0, 13 KOs

Heavyweight

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion proved his worth in his new weight class by outpointing Dereck Chisora. Up next, Usyk looks as if he will get his mandatory shot at Joshua's unified titles in September in what should be an excellent style contrast between boxer and puncher.



Dropped out: Juan Francisco Estrada

Honorable mention: Estrada, Artur Beterbiev, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Roman Gonzalez