It was a rare undisputed championship bout with potential pound-for-pound ramifications. But for 154-pound titleholders Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, there would be no four-belt champion crowned when they met last Saturday in San Antonio.

Instead, this exciting, tense and highly skilled junior middleweight summit ended in a disputed draw. It was a result made much more controversial upon the reveal of Nelson Vasquez's 117-111 scorecard in favor of Charlo following a close fight in which many felt Castaño had done enough to win.

Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs), the 31-year-old native of Houston who retained his WBA, WBC and IBF titles, certainly deserves praise for a late rally that saw him sweep the final three rounds on each of the judges' scorecards. However, there was a feeling -- at least until the scorecards were read -- that it was too little, too late.

Much of the credit for Charlo being unable to commandeer the undisputed crown and parachute into the top 10 of the P4P rankings for sure belongs to Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs), the WBO champion from Argentina whose defense, toughness and fight IQ all exceeded expectations in what felt like a star-making performance. But Castaño doesn't deserve all of the praise for Charlo failing to cash in as the betting favorite.

If there has been an Achilles' heel to Charlo's well-rounded and explosive skill set, it has long been his inability to throw enough punches as a dangerous counter puncher who is often too selective in his output. Charlo typically uses the threat of his power to disarm his opponents as he stalks closer and waits for the perfect opening to strike like coiled cobra stalking its prey.

Yes, to Castaño's credit, he barely made any of those mistakes that typically produce a Charlo finish and an addition to his personal highlight reel. But Charlo's willingness to abandon his jab so often while working with his back to the ropes only hurt his chances of winning throughout the fight.

With an elite blend of speed and power and a nasty edge in which he fights with, no one is doubting whether Charlo has the potential to one day climb the P4P rankings. But the Castaño fight proved Charlo's lone defeat -- a 2018 disputed decision against Tony Harrison -- wasn't an aberration as Charlo was far too selective in his output during that fight, just as he was in their 2019 rematch that he won by late knockout.

Being an efficient counter puncher with knockout power is a dangerous role to play if you can pull it off. It's a fighting style both Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis have recently pulled off to huge success and P4P recognition.

Charlo has the skills to join that group but has yet to figure out how to maximize those strengths inside the ring the same way as his contemporaries. Even worse, he has failed to acquire the urgency needed to know whether a fight is potentially slipping away before it's too late.

Many experts felt a fight against Castaño for all four 154-pound world titles would serve as a career defining one for Charlo, offering him a chance to declare, once and for all, that he's the best junior middleweight fighter in the world. Instead, the fallout offers him a different kind of defining question.

Can Charlo use the scare against Castaño and the favorable decision to go back to the laboratory with trainer Derrick James and fix what's wrong before the end of his physical prime? Or will the fact that Charlo came close to becoming the undisputed champion but not quite there be the defining lesson we learn for his career from the Castaño fight?

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Boxer Record Division Trend 1. Canelo Alvarez

56-1-2, 37 KOs Unified super middleweight champion -- Three-fourths of the way through unifying titles at 168 pounds, Alvarez is likely headed toward a fall showdown with IBF champion Caleb Plant to crown and undisputed champion. Calling his own shots promotionally has done Alvarez well, most importantly by staying so active in the midst of his prime.

2. Naoya Inoue

19-0, 17 KOs

Unified bantamweight champion

-- If you didn't know how great the Japanese "Monster" was before, his second straight fight in the U.S. showcased on primetime television helped showcase his brilliance. Inoue savagely finished mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 and now looks to unify all four titles against the Aug. 14 winner of Nonito Donaire-John Riel Casimero.

3. Errol Spence Jr. 27-0, 21 KOs

Unified welterweight champion -- Spence returned from a 14-month layoff and answered plenty of questions about his future following a scary car crash by decisively outpointing Danny Garcia in December. Up next is a superfight against 42-year-old legend Manny Pacquiao in August.

4. Terence Crawford 36-0, 26 KOs

Welterweight champion -- After talks for a fight against Pacquiao fell apart, Crawford remains in a precarious spot closing in on the end of his Top Rank deal. Will he leave for the PBC in order to finally face Spence or will he stay with promoter Bob Arum and welcome a showdown against undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor?

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko 15-2, 11 KOs

Lightweight

-- At 33, Lomachenko reminded fans and critics alike how much he still has it by convincingly stalking and finishing the much larger Masayoshi Nakatani in June. Lomachenko was more offensive than usual, which bodes well for his chances in a proposed fall rematch with unified champion Teofimo Lopez Jr.

6. Tyson Fury

30-0-1, 21 KOs

Heavyweight champion -- "The Gypsy King" rebounded quickly from the swerve of seeing his undisputed championship bout against Anthony Joshua fall apart due to a court ruling. In order to get there, Fury must now face former champ Deontay Wilder in their July 24 trilogy fight.

7. Teofimo Lopez Jr. 15-0, 12 KOs

Unified lightweight champion -- A scheduled June return against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. was postponed when Lopez contracted COVID-19. The good news for Loprez is that the 23-year-old was able to restructure his current deal with promoter Top Rank, raising his minimum purse price and likely pushing himself permanently to the pay-per-view level.

8. Josh Taylor

18-0, 13 KOs Undisputed junior welterweight champion -- "The Tartan Tornado" made a resounding statement by dropping Jose Ramirez twice en route to a decision win in their four-belt unification at 140 pounds. The future is bright for Taylor, who could see anyone from Crawford to Lopez in his future following a likely return against mandatory Jack Catterall.

9. Gervonta Davis

25-0, 24 KOs

Junior welterweight champion -- "Tank" made a big splash in his debut at junior welterweight in June after moving up two weight divisions to stop unbeaten Mario Barrios in their pay-per-view thriller. Davis, who also holds secondary titles at 130 and 135 pounds, was forced to show his fighting IQ is just as strong as his two-fisted punching power.

10. Oleksandr Usyk

18-0, 13 KOs

Heavyweight

-- The former undisputed cruiserweight champion proved his worth in his new weight class by outpointing Dereck Chisora. Up next, Usyk looks as if he will get his mandatory shot at Joshua's unified titles in September in what should be an excellent style contrast between boxer and puncher.





Honorable mention: Juan Francisco Estrada, Artur Beterbiev, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo