The good news for Naoya Inoue and hardcore boxing fans alike is that the rest of the mainstream sports world is finally starting to get a glimpse at just how great "The Monster" truly is.

Inoue, a three-division champion from Japan, defended his pair of 118-pound titles last weekend when he dropped mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas three times to the body en route to a third-round TKO.

The fight was the second straight for Inoue in the United States after joining forces with co-promoter Top Rank, which saw Inoue's fights showcased in primetime on ESPN for Americans who previously were largely forced to seek out illegal streams at odd times in the day to watch his fights globally.

As it turns out, Inoue hasn't been simply as good as advertised, he has been even better.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The 28-year-old slugger simply has it all from the standpoint of being a complete fighter in the midst of his absolute prime. And while his other worldly punching power brings an understandable amount of attention up front, especially considering he has carried his power each time he has moved up in weight, Inoue's boxing IQ and athleticism are simply second to none.

And as he proved in his 2019 Fight of the Year against Nonito Donaire, when Inoue fought through a broken nose and right eye socket to win a thrilling decision to unify 118-pound titles, Inoue also has the intangibles necessary to overcome adversity when tested.

The good news for fight fans is that Inoue is actively in discussions to face the winner of an Aug. 14 unification bout between Donaire and fellow Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero that would crown an undisputed champion at bantamweight.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Boxer Record Division Trend 1. Canelo Alvarez

56-1-2, 37 KOs Unified super middleweight champion -- Three-fourths of the way through unifying titles at 168 pounds, Alvarez is likely headed toward a fall showdown with IBF champion Caleb Plant to crown and undisputed champion. Calling his own shots promotionally has done Alvarez well, most importantly by staying so active in the midst of his prime.

2. Naoya Inoue

19-0, 17 KOs

Unified bantamweight champion

-- If you didn't know how great the Japanese "Monster" was before, his second straight fight in the U.S. showcased on primetime television helped showcase his brilliance. Inoue savagely finished mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas on June 19 and now looks to unify all four titles against the Aug. 14 winner of Nonito Donaire-John Riel Casimero.

3. Errol Spence Jr. 27-0, 21 KOs

Unified welterweight champion -- Spence returned from a 14-month layoff and answered plenty of questions about his future following a scary car crash by decisively outpointing Danny Garcia in December. Up next is a superfight against 42-year-old legend Manny Pacquiao in August.

4. Terence Crawford 36-0, 26 KOs

Welterweight champion -- After talks for a fight against Pacquiao fell apart, Crawford remains in a precarious spot closing in on the end of his Top Rank deal. Will he leave for the PBC in order to finally face Spence or will he stay with promoter Bob Arum and welcome a showdown against undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor?

5. Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2, 10 KOs

Lightweight

-- At 33, Lomachenko enters a bit of a referendum regarding his elite status in his June return against Masayoshi Nakatani following a 2020 title loss to Teofimo Lopez Jr. Was the defeat a case of Lomachenko simply starting too late or has his whispered decline at 135 pounds started to catch up with him?

6. Tyson Fury

30-0-1, 21 KOs

Heavyweight champion -- "The Gypsy King" rebounded quickly from the swerve of seeing his undisputed championship bout against Anthony Joshua fall apart due to a court ruling. In order to get there, Fury must now face former champ Deontay Wilder in their July 24 trilogy fight.

7. Teofimo Lopez Jr. 15-0, 12 KOs

Unified lightweight champion -- A scheduled June return against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. was postponed when Lopez contracted COVID-19. The good news for Loprez is that the 23-year-old was able to restructure his current deal with promoter Top Rank, raising his minimum purse price and likely pushing himself permanently to the pay-per-view level.

8. Josh Taylor

18-0, 13 KOs Undisputed junior welterweight champion -- "The Tartan Tornado" made a resounding statement by dropping Jose Ramirez twice en route to a decision win in their four-belt unification at 140 pounds. The future is bright for Taylor, who could see anyone from Crawford to Lopez in his future following a likely return against mandatory Jack Catterall.

9. Oleksandr Usyk

18-0, 13 KOs

Heavyweight -- The former undisputed cruiserweight champion proved his worth in his new weight class by outpointing Dereck Chisora. Up next, Usyk is expected to get his mandatory shot at Joshua's unified titles this summer in what should be an excellent style contrast between boxer and puncher.

10. Juan Francisco Estrada

42-3, 28 KOs

Unified super flyweight champion

-- Although the rogue scorecard turned in that helped lift Estrada past former P4P kind Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in their March rematch remains under question, Estrada fought well enough to have a claim at having won. Up next could be a trilogy against mandatory opponent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.



Honorable mention: Gervonta Davis, Artur Beterbiev, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Roman Gonzalez, Shakur Stevenson