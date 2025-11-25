With no shortage of three pound-for-pound ranked fighters featured in title bouts, November's "Ring IV" pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia showcased some of the most skilled and exciting boxers that the sport has to offer.

None were as impressive and singularly dominant, however, as the 25-year-old virtuoso known as Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez.

On the same night that David Benavidez made the first defense of his full light heavyweight title and Devin Haney outpointed the most dangerous welterweight to become a three-division champion, Rodriguez's performance in unifying 115-pound titles for the second straight bout shined just that much brighter.

Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) was expected to be challenged in his showdown with fellow unbeaten champion Fernando "Puma" Martinez, the awkward and aggressive Argentine who has stood tall atop the 115-pound division for three years. But like he has routinely done throughout his incredible eight-year run as a pro, Rodriguez made it look like his decorated opponent didn't belong in the same ring with him.

This wasn't just a showcase of the elegant footwork and sublime boxing skills that Rodriguez brings to the table. "Bam" also brought the boom in Round 10 when the southpaw deftly slipped a jab and countered with a left cross that dropped Martinez and left him unable to beat the count.

After the fight, the soft-spoken and humble Rodriguez said that he hopes his skills and accomplishments will now gain him recognition on the same level as the three all-time greats who have flipflopped places of late atop the P4P rankings: Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue.

From the standpoint of this writer, it's a space Rodriguez belongs in. Whether it's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Sunny Edwards, Juan Francisco Estrada or Martinez, when Rodriguez steps up to the highest level against the best fighters his divisions have to offer, he runs right through them in a systematic fashion that is both beautiful to behold and brutal to be on the wrong end of.

Even in a crowded group of future Hall of Famers atop the P4P rankings, Rodriguez has shown that he's something rare, unique and undoubtedly special. And he's still only 25.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Terence Crawford

Undisputed super middleweight champion (42-0, 31 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

In a historic victory that only further cemented Crawford as one of the greatest boxers of this century (if not all-time), the junior middleweight titleholder moved up two divisions to outbox and, at times, outmuscle Canelo Alvarez in their September superfight. Crawford fought southpaw the whole way and became the first male boxer of the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three weight divisions. A rematch could be in order for 2026.

2. Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed heavyweight champion (24-0, 15 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

Usyk's professional run has been as decorated as it has been perfect. The former undisputed cruiserweight champ reached a similar status at heavyweight for the second time in July when he brutally knocked out Daniel Dubois in their rematch. Usyk has accomplished more as a pro through 24 fights than anyone else in history and now, in just eight appearances at heavyweight, the 38-year-old owns two wins apiece over Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dubois.

3. Naoya Inoue

Undisputed junior featherweight champion (28-0, 25 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 3

The four-division champion recorded his third victory of 2025 when he widely outpointed former unified champion Murdjon Akhmadaliev in September. "The Monster" is set to close the year by defending his titles in December against mandatory challenger David Picasso in Saudi Arabia. A showdown with recently vacated bantamweight champion and fellow countryman Junto Nakatani could also be on tap for early 2026.

4. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Unified junior bantamweight champion (22-0, 15 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 5

The 25-year-old phenom from San Antonio continues to build his case for inclusion in the argument of best fighter in the world. Rodriguez showcased everything that makes him special in a July dismantling of unbeaten Phumelala Cafu to unify titles at 115 pounds. He returned in November to further unify belts when he outclassed and stopped unbeaten Fernando "Puma" Martinez in Saudi Arabia.

5. Dmitry Bivol



Undisputed light heavyweight champion (24-1, 12 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 4

Despite coming up just short against Artur Beterbiev via majority decision in their 2024 undisputed clash, Bivol turned the tables four months later in their February rematch. Saying he needed to simply "do more," Bivol did just that by rallying in the second half and holding off Beterbiev in Round 12. A trilogy fight in 2026 could be next for the future Hall of Famer.

6. David Benavidez

Light heavyweight titleholder (31-0, 25 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 7

Frustrated with waiting around forCanelo Alvarez, "El Monstro" moved up to light heavyweight in 2024 to begin a string of impressive victories against former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk and unbeaten David Morrell Jr. in January. After being upgraded to full WBC titleholder, Benavidez made his debut in Saudi Arabia in November when he stopped Anthony Yarde. A shot at unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez appears next for May 2026 in Las Vegas.

7. Artur Beterbiev

Light heavyweight (21-1, 20 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 6

Four months after narrowly defeating Dmitry Bivol to become the first four-belt undisputed champion in 175-pound history, Beterbiev came up just short in their February rematch via majority decision. At 40, Beterbiev is still chasing big fights for 2026, whether that comes in the form of a Bivol trilogy or a showdown against titleholder David Benavidez.

8. Shakur Stevenson

WBC lightweight champion (24-0, 11 KOs) | Previous ranking: 8

After two years of criticism and performances deemed as boring, Stevenson showed what he's truly capable of in an exciting July win over unbeaten mandatory challenger William Zepeda. Stevenson was more willing than normal to stand in the line of fire in order to land his own combinations on the inside. Stevenson is expected to move up to 140 pounds in early 2026 in a long-rumored bout against titleholder Teofimo Lopez Jr.

9. Junto Nakatani

Junior featherweight (30-0, 23 KOs) | Previous ranking: 10

A two-division titleholder, the native of Japan has become a breakout star after a recent title run of big knockouts at 118 pounds. Nakatani closed 2025 by choosing to vacate his bantamweight title, however, with plans to move up to 122 pounds in hopes of landing a much-anticipated fight against countryman Naoya Inoue.

10. Devin Haney

Welterweight titleholder (33-0, 15 KOs) | Previous ranking: NR

For all of the criticism he absorbed over his last two fights, Haney reminded everyone of his P4P talent and ring IQ in November when he dropped and handled unbeaten WBO welterweight titleholder Brian Norman Jr. to become a three-division champion. Haney looked stronger and more sturdy at 147 pounds after years of difficult weight cuts. A high-profile unification rematch with Ryan Garcia, who will fight for a welterweight title in January, could be one of the biggest fights boxing produces in 2026.

Dropped out: Canelo Alvarez

Honorable mention: Alvarez, Teofimo Lopez Jr., Gervonta Davis, Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Keyshawn Davis