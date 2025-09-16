During a decade already deep with multiple contenders for best boxer of this era, the battle for the No. 1 pound-for-pound slot can sometimes feel like a revolving door based upon one's most recent performance.

Terence Crawford has held the top spot before, most notably following his one-sided dismantling of Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 to become the four-belt, undisputed champion. But even with the recent success from his legendary contemporaries like Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue, it's just short of impossible to deny "Bud" a return trip to the top of the mountain following last Saturday's victory over Canelo Alvarez.

Just two weeks shy of turning 38, Crawford scored the most impressive and historical victory of his 42-fight career by moving up two weight classes to commandeer all four of Alvarez's super middleweight world titles. Crawford didn't just double down on his already impressive legacy by becoming the first male boxer in the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three different weight classes, he likely succeeded Alvarez as the new face of boxing for as long as he remains active.

The best part about Crawford's performance is that he didn't just attempt to rely on the advantages he would bring up in weight with him, such as speed and slickness. Knowing he would need more than that to overcome such a legendary foe such as Alvarez, Crawford embarked essentially upon a two-year journey to systematically add size while carefully analyzing every part of Alvarez's game.

For all of the talk about the size difference between them, it became clear fairly early that Crawford, who held advantages of one inch in height and nearly four inches in reach, wasn't going to need to hide from Alvarez. With his body filled out from a muscular standpoint to a 168-pound frame, Crawford was able to make this matchup more about skill than anything else.

When he needed to outbox Alvarez, Crawford did so, opening the fight as a southpaw and never once returning to his default orthodox stance. But even more importantly, when it was time to stand and trade with the supposedly bigger puncher, Crawford was just as eager to accept the challenge as he was able to thrive in the close-quarters exchanges.

Crawford also stood firm in the face of Alvarez's inevitable mid-fight rally, taking his opponent's biggest punches without issue while proving to be the smarter, fresher and more dynamic fighter when it mattered most in the championship rounds to create just enough distance on the scorecards.

There was something magical about watching Crawford duck Alvarez's power shots and counter with even bigger ones as the two stood directly in front of each other and traded late in the fight. Crawford's performance was so virtuosic that Alvarez outright looked like he was out of answers and seemed almost resigned to defeat for the first time in his career.

Crawford was never given an easy path to become a breakout star at this level. He was criticized and dropped by his own promoter, Top Rank, just a few years ago for being a pay-per-view flop that lacked the charisma and media savvy to sell fights at a level commensurate with his skill.

Instead, following successive victories over Spence, unbeaten 154-pound titleholder Israil Madrimov and now Alvarez, Crawford became just the sixth male boxer to win titles in five different divisions, joining a legendary who's who which includes Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Crawford deserves his flowers as the best in the world, arguably the best of his era and, without question, one of the best to ever do it.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Terence Crawford

Undisputed super middleweight champion (42-0, 31 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 4

In a historic victory that only further cemented Crawford as one of the greatest boxers of this century (if not all-time), the junior middleweight titleholder moved up two divisions to outbox and, at times, outmuscle Canelo Alvarez in their September superfight. Crawford fought southpaw the whole way and became the first male boxer of the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three weight divisions.

2. Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed heavyweight champion (24-0, 15 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

Usyk's professional run has been as decorated as it has been perfect. The former undisputed cruiserweight champ reached a similar status at heavyweight for the second time in July when he brutally knocked out Daniel Dubois in their rematch. Usyk has accomplished more as a pro through 24 fights than anyone else in history and now, in just eight appearances at heavyweight, the 38-year-old owns two wins apiece over Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dubois.

3. Naoya Inoue

Undisputed junior featherweight champion (28-0, 25 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 2

The four-division champion recorded his third victory of 2025 when he widely outpointed former unified champion Murdjon Akhmadaliev in September. A short turnaround is expected for "The Monster," with tentative plans to defend his titles in December against mandatory challenger David Picasso in Saudi Arabia. A showdown with recently vacated bantamweight champion and fellow countryman Junto Nakatani could also be on tap for early 2026.

4. Dmitry Bivol



Undisputed light heavyweight champion (24-1, 12 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 3

Despite coming up just short against Artur Beterbiev via majority decision in their undisputed clash in October, Bivol turned the tables four months later in their February rematch. Saying he needed to simply "do more," Bivol did just that by rallying in the second half and holding off Beterbiev in Round 12. A trilogy fight, which has rumored to be pushed off until 2026, appears to be next.

5. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Unified junior bantamweight titleholder (21-0, 14 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 5

The 25-year-old phenom from San Antonio continues to build his case for inclusion in the argument of best fighter in the world. Rodriguez showcased everything that makes him special in a July dismantling of unbeaten Phumelala Cafu to unify titles at 115 pounds. This November, Rodriguez will look to add another junior bantamweight title when he takes on Fernando Martinez in Saudi Arabia. From power and speed to footwork and technique, "Bam" has it all.

6. Artur Beterbiev



Light heavyweight (21-1, 20 KOs) | Previous ranking: 6

Four months after narrowly defeating Dmitry Bivol to become the first four-belt undisputed champion in 175-pound history, Beterbiev came up just short in their February rematch via majority decision. At 40, Beterbiev is set to return in November against Deon Nicholson on the undercard of David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde in Saudi Arabia. With a win, a trilogy with Bivol or a showdown against Benavidez could be in the works for 2026.

7. David Benavidez

Interim light heavyweight titleholder (29-0, 24 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 8

Frustrated with waiting around for his shot at Canelo Alvarez, "El Monstro" moved up in weight to outclass former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk last year and unbeaten David Morrell Jr. in January. Benavidez was upgraded to full WBC titleholder at 175 pounds after unified champion Dmitry Bivol chose to pursue a trilogy bout against Artur Beterbiev. He will make his first defense in his Saudi Arabia debut in November against Anthony Yarde.

8. Shakur Stevenson

WBC lightweight champion (24-0, 11 KOs) | Previous ranking: 9

After two years of criticism and performances deemed as boring, Stevenson showed what he's truly capable of in an exciting July win over unbeaten mandatory challenger William Zepeda. Stevenson was more willing than normal to stand in the line of fire in order to land his own combinations on the inside. Stevenson even drew comparisons to Floyd Mayweather for how well he dodged incoming fire at close range.

9. Junto Nakatani

WBC bantamweight champion (30-0, 23 KOs) | Previous ranking: 10

A two-division titleholder, the native of Japan has become a breakout star after moving up to 118 pounds and scoring four title wins with four knockouts. Nakatani made the third defense of his WBC title in February when he needed just three rounds to finish 28-0 David Cuellar. Superfights against Naoya Inoue or Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez could be in the exciting southpaw's future.

10. Canelo Alvarez

Super middleweight (62-3-2, 38 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 7

The Mexican icon, who signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh earlier this year, found himself on the wrong end of a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford in their September superfight. At 35, Alvarez was competitive against Crawford but clearly ran out of answers during the championship rounds. Alvarez, who reportedly holds a rematch clause, has yet to make a decision although he indicated he has no plans to retire.

Dropped out: None

Honorable mention: Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez Jr., Tyson Fury, Jaron Ennis, Keyshawn Davis