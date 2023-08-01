In one of the most incredible five-day spans in recent boxing history, a pair of future all-time greats scored career-defining wins in such sublime fashion, each were immediately showered with praise as the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

So how does one separate such incredibly mesmerizing performances from one another? In this case, it comes down to the recognized ranking of the two fighters they defeated.

Naoya Inoue entered last week as the P4P king and appeared to only cement that notion when he moved up to a fourth weight division and dismantled unbeaten unified king Stephen Fulton Jr. at 122 pounds in Japan. The "Monster" continued to show an uncanny ability to carry his power up with him in weight while simply outclassing one of the most underrated fighters in the sport who had been hovering in and around the P4P rankings for over a year.

So how do you top that? Newly crowned undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford simply said, "Hold my beer."

Crawford, already a three-division champion, became the first male fighter of the four-belt era to become undisputed in two divisions when he trounced fellow unbeaten champion Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday in the sport's most important matchup since Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

With all respect due to Inoue, Crawford simply beat a more decorated and dangerous opponent who has been a fixture among the top five of the P4P rankings for nearly as long as fans have waited for the inevitable Crawford-Spence fight to finally take place. And Crawford was somehow even more dominant in picking apart and stopping Spence than Inoue was with the surprisingly overmatched Fulton.

The good news for boxing fans is that there is no loser in this debate as both Crawford and Inoue continue to climb the ladder toward immortality as two of the greatest boxers of this century. And this five-day cavalcade of boxing greatness comes just past the midway point of a calendar year for the sport that's comparable with any stretch boxing has seen in two decades.

But there can only be one No. 1 boxer and, at this moment, it's Crawford who proved that greatness is best measured inside the ring against the very best available to you. After being on the wrong side of boxing's political street for many years after first moving up to welterweight in 2018, Crawford was finally able to prove at age 35 that he's the true successor to Mayweather in the lineage of the greatest welterweight champions in history.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the ring. Below is the latest Pound for Pound rankings update after Crawford and Inoue's wins in July.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Terence Crawford



Undisputed welterweight champion (39-0, 29 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 3

If you ever wondered how great Crawford really was, his dismantling of unbeaten Errol Spence Jr. in their long-awaited undisputed title bout provided the answers we so desperately coveted. Crawford wasn't just better than Spence, he proved he would be a handful for any welterweight in history.

2. Naoya Inoue

Unified junior featherweight champion (22-0, 20 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

How is it possible that the Japanese "Monster" could capture a title in a fourth weight division while dominating the unified champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and somehow lose his spot in the rankings? The answer is Terence Crawford. That doesn't mean Inoue hasn't succeeded in showing us he's a future all-time great in the making.

3. Oleksandr Usyk

Unified heavyweight champion (19-0, 13 KOs | Previous ranking: No. 4

Usyk's professional run has been as decorated as it has been perfect. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion scored a pair of resounding victories over Anthony Joshua to unify a trio of heavyweight titles. With Tyson Fury avoiding him, Usyk will defend against mandatory Daniel Dubois on Aug. 26 in Poland.

4. Dmitry Bivol



WBA light heavyweight champion (21-0, 11 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 5

Criticized at times for playing it safe in the past, Bivol was anything but in 2022 as he overpowered Canelo Alvarez before convincingly shutting down unbeaten Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. While the sport waits for an undisputed title bout against unified champion Artur Beterbiev, Bivol appears headed toward an Anthony Yarde meeting this fall.

5. Devin Haney

Undisputed lightweight champion (30-0, 15 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 6

Although debate still lingers regarding the scoring, Haney raised his all-around game to a higher level in edging former P4P king Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. Haney's resume is coming together nicely at 24 and he will head north to 140 pounds in October to challenge WBC titleholder Regis Prograis.

6. Canelo Alvarez

Undisputed super middleweight champion (59-2-2, 38 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 8

The former P4P king is still the undisputed champion of one of the sport's hottest divisions and among the best boxers in the game. But it's clear at 32 that Alvarez is slowing down just a bit, some 18 years into his pro career. The Mexican superstar returns on Sept. 30 to defend his titles against undisputed 154-pound king Jermell Charlo.

7. Errol Spence Jr.

Welterweight (28-1, 22 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 2

The former unified welterweight king endured tremendous punishment in a disastrous undisputed title loss to long-time rival Terence Crawford. A full-time move up to 154 pounds is expected for the 33-year-old Spence, who can still activate an immediate rematch clause.

8. Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion (33-0-1, 25 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 7

Despite an undisputed championship fight on the table to open 2023 against Oleksandr Usyk, the 34-year-old "Gypsy King" continues to make questionable matchmaking decisions. Fury dominated Dereck Chisora in their largely unnecessary trilogy bout in December and will next welcome former UFC champion Francis Ngannou to his own boxing debut in October.

9. Gervonta Davis

Secondary lightweight titleholder (29-0, 27 KOs) | Previous ranking: 9

It's about time "Tank" is finally getting his due as one of the most dangerous and well-rounded boxers on the planet. The efficient sniper finished unbeaten Ryan Garcia with a body shot in Round 7 of their April superfight and continues to make a case for being the next breakout star in the sport.

10. Shakur Stevenson

Lightweight (20-0, 10 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 10

Fresh off of blanking Robson Conceicao last fall, Stevenson moved up to lightweight and finished unbeaten Shuichiro Yoshino in April. Even though a fight with undisputed king Devin Haney continues to elude him, Stevenson remains a legit threat to one day summit the top of the P4P rankings.

Dropped out: None

Honorable mention: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Artur Beterbiev, Jermell Charlo, Teofimo Lopez Jr., Juan Francisco Estrada