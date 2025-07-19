It's a loaded weekend for boxing, with three big cards all taking place on Saturday. Each card contains world title fights and big names, with fights ranging from Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship to Manny Pacquiao ending his retirement at 46 to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship.

Usyk is looking to become undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time in his career. Usyk was stripped of the IBF title after becoming undisputed with his first win over Tyson Fury due to the IBF's rules that forced Usyk to choose between his contractually mandated rematch with Fury or face a mandatory IBF challenger. Once the IBF title was vacant, Dubois was promoted from interim to full champion. Usyk won the first meeting with Dubois by knockout and is favored heading into the rematch.

"I prepared right and I'm just on a different level now," Dubois said at Wednesday's final press conference. "I'm ready to go through whatever I need to on Saturday to get all of them belts. I am chasing glory and I am chasing greatness.

"I'm switched on and focused. I'm ready to cause chaos in that ring, I'm ready to go."

Pacquiao has not fought professionally since 2021, when he lost a WBA welterweight title fight with Yordenis Ugas. He faces not only a significant age and ring rust disadvantage to Barrios, but also will be the much smaller man in the ring. Barrios was promoted from interim to full champion and has successfully defended the title once with a draw against Abel Ramos.

The undercard features another title bout when WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora takes on Tim Tszyu for a second time. Fundora earned the title with his first win over Tszyu, a 2024 split decision that was a contender for Fight of the Year that became a bloody war thanks to a stray elbow. Now fresh off TKO win over Chordale Booker in March, Funodra looks to repeat the feat once more. And former champion Brandon Figueroa returns to face Joet Gonzalez at featherweight.

Also in the mix is top 10 pound-for-pound fighter Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez in a unification bout with Phumelela Cafu at junior bantamweight. WBC champ Rodriguez has emerged as one of the best fighters in the world at just 24 years old and is looking to add another belt to his collection when he faces WBO champion Cafu.

With all of those fights, plus plenty on each undercard, there is sure to be some interest in betting at various sportsbooks. We've taken a look at the best bets for many fights across the three cards. We have a 9-2 record on boxing best bets for 2025. Let's take a look at our picks. As always, our picks are -250 or better.

Odds via DraftKings.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Usyk via decision (+170)

The oddsmakers have shaded this fight to not go the distance (-136). Personally, I think it's more likely the fight goes the full 12 rounds. Both fighters know how dangerous the other is, and though Usyk finished Dubois in the first fight, Dubois has a booming level of confidence coming off of his thrashing of Anthony Joshua. Usyk only has two stoppages at heavyweight (Dubois and Chazz Witherspoon) and I don't see a repeat of the first fight here. Usyk is the better boxer and those skills should be enough for him to come out on top on the scorecards, though either man getting a stoppage is in play.

Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao

Barrios via KO/TKO/DQ (+135)

Pacquiao winning would be a great story that would only build on his legendary career. But we're talking about a 46-year-old man who is returning from years of being retired and who was on the downside of his career when he hung up his gloves the first time. Pacquiao looks to be in great shape, but translating that to success against a younger, bigger fighter who has been active in big fights is simply too big of an ask. Expect Pacquiao to show a few flashes early before Barrios gets rolling. Once Barrios is doing his thing, there's going to be a time when Pacquiao either gets stopped or his team will need to stop the fight for him.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu

Tim Tszyu moneyline (-155)

This fight on the Barrios vs. Pacquiao undercard may be the best of the weekend. Fundora won their first fight, outlasting Tszyu in a bloody war. Tszyu was badly affected by a cut caused by an accidental Fundora elbow that left blood streaming in Tszyu's eyes for nearly the entire fight. Prior to the cut, Tszyu was landing big shots on Fundora and seemed to be in control of the fight. Fundora switched to a more jab-based attack down the stretch, using his incredible reach to keep Tszyu at a distance. But that's not how Fundora fights traditionally, and Tszyu should be able to get inside and do the work he was doing early in the first fight. This should be a good fight but it's one Tszyu has every chance to win.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Phumelela Cafu

Under 7.5 rounds (-115)

Rodriguez should run away with this fight. Cafu has only fought outside of South Africa once and never against anyone nearly as skilled as Rodriguez. Also, Cafu has had five of his 14 pro fights end in either a draw or a split decision, which shows he hasn't been able to put his stamp on fights even at lower levels. Rodriguez is a dynamic fighter who has beaten truly good fighters. Rodriguez is a -3000 favorite and -400 to win by stoppage. That leaves under 7.5 rounds as the best available bet to keep with our rules of -250 odds or better. Look for Rodriguez not to waste time in taking the fight right to Cafu.

