Last year saw some what boxing can look like at its best. The sport welcomed in new champions on all fronts, from singular titleholders to unified and undisputed crowns.

We also were finally able to see some of the biggest matchups the sport could make come to fruition as Terence Crawford and Errol Spence linked up, Gervonta Davis took on Ryan Garcia and the tease of some more top heavyweights colliding is on the horizon.

While last year did see some chaos, much of it was fairly predictable. But the new year could see some massive changes at the top of the sport.

With that in mind, our experts took a shot at some predictions for what we could see happen in the new year.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua will be the biggest fight of 2024

It's hard to imagine that to be true as we speak now, especially considering Fury is scheduled for a February fight against unified champion, and two-time Joshua conqueror, Oleksandr Usyk (and will likely be tied to an immediate and contractually obligated rematch). But Fury will enter said fights as the betting favorite and should get the nod. And considering Joshua looked reborn in a December knockout of Otto Wallin, it's not crazy to imagine a scenario in which Joshua returns in early 2024 to fight for one of the four heavyweight titles that will inevitably be stripped from the winner of Fury-Usyk I, considering Filip Hrgovic remains the IBF mandatory challenger and has publicly stated he will not take step-aside money to allow for a rematch. Should Joshua defeat Hrgovic for the vacant title and Fury not seek a big-money rematch against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, the long-awaited idea of matching Fury and Joshua (either inside of a U.K. soccer stadium or for insane money on Saudi Arabian soil) is too good to pass over. Should Fury have a shot at retiring as not only the best heavyweight of this renaissance era but potentially as one of the top 10 best in history, a victory over such a decorated former champion like Joshua would be necessary to ensure Fury fought (and defeated) everyone available to him in his era. -- Brian Campbell

Naoya Inoue conquers featherweight

After going undisputed at bantamweight in 2022 and then at super bantamweight in 2023, it's only fair to wonder how high in weight Inoue can carry his success. That has led many to even suggest such wild ideas as Inoue vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, the destructive young lightweight who may be the biggest star in the sport. Going all the way to 135 pounds is likely way too big of an ask for Inoue, who started his career at 108. But moving up to featherweight certainly isn't out of the question. There really aren't any extremely appealing options for Inoue at super bantamweight unless fights with Luis Nery or Murodjon Akhmadaliev get your blood pumping. Those aren't bad fights, mind you, but are they more exciting than seeing if Inoue can score some gold at featherweight?

The WBA featherweight title is vacant while Luis Alberto Lopez holds the IBF belt, Rafael Espinoza holds the WBO and Rey Vargas is WBC champ with Brandon Figueroa as interim champ. Inoue has said he feels he can go up to featherweight and maybe even one weight class higher. Before the end of 2024, it seems likely we could see the Japanese superstar grabbing gold at 126 pounds. -- Brent Brookhouse

Deontay Wilder faces Francis Ngannou in mixed rules match

Saudi Arabia has twice jeopardized major boxing dream fights. Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was nearly derailed by Francis Ngannou, but Fury's split decision win mostly salvaged it. The long-awaited Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight was not as fortunate. Joshua held up his end of the bargain by beating Otto Wallin but Wilder floundered in a decision loss to Joseph Parker. Ngannou promised a PFL appearance in 2024 and Wilder is lacking a big fight. Now is the time to rekindle a proposed mixed-rules fight between Ngannou and Wilder. There are no bankable pay-per-view draws for Ngannou to fight in mixed martial arts available unless a UFC contender enters free agency. Ngannou likely wins a crossover fight with Wilder, feeding into a high-profile boxing match against Joshua, Usyk or Fury later this year. -- Shakiel Mahjouri