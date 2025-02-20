Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday with an absolutely stacked card headlined by a rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and former champion Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev won their first meeting with a razor-thin decision.

The card is filled with big names and meaningful fights, including a showdown for the IBF heavyweight championship between titleholder Daniel Dubois and top contender Joseph Parker.

You can catch up on everything there is to know about the full card by reading our look at the biggest storylines heading into the event and our preview of the undercard.

With so many big fights, we dove into the card to identify the best bets to be made. Let's take a look at where you should put your money if you're so inclined.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol moneyline (+105)

This fight really is a toss-up and the first fight was extremely close. That said, the majority of media scorecards were tilted toward Bivol, with another significant chunk seeing the fight as a draw. As good as Beterbiev is, Bivol is the man I believe who has the better chance to make significant adjustments to his style for the rematch. Beterbiev is who he is: an underrated technician who wants to come forward and land his heavy punches. Bivol has a bit more flexibility to his game and in such a close fight, I'd go toward the guy who arguably deserved the win the first time around and who is more likely to make necessary adjustments for the rematch, especially as a slight underdog.

Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois via KO/TKO/DQ (-140)

Parker has been on a great run to bring himself back to world title contender status, but this feels like a very bad pairing for him. Parker has been knocked down several times in his career and Dubois is really rolling right now, ferociously attacking opponents from the opening moments of fights. The Dubois that crushed Anthony Joshua is a fighter that is just too much for Parker to handle, even the version of Parker that dominated Deontay Wilder and narrowly beat Zhilei Zhang. Parker was dropped twice by Zhang, who is not nearly as active of a puncher as Dubois. Go with Dubois to keep his roll going with a stoppage win on Saturday.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz moneyline (-125)

Madrimov is a very good fighter, as proven by him nearly pulling off a massive upset over Terence Crawford. However, Crawford was adjusting to a new weight in that fight and that could have played a factor in addition to Madrimov's effectively awkward style. Ortiz is a handful for anyone and is definitely comfortable at junior middleweight. There were some scary moments for Ortiz against Serhii Bohachuk as he had to pick himself up off the canvas twice to battle his way to a majority decision, but Bohachuk's power is a level above Madrimov and Madrimov won't be looking to go blow-for-blow in this fight. Ortiz will have to navigate Madrimov's tricky style, but his pressure should be effective as the fight goes on. Rather than picking a specific KO or decision result for Ortiz, play it safe with the moneyline.

Other bets to consider