Boxing predictions, start times: Dmitry Bivol, Holly Holm and O'Shaquie Foster all in action

While big fights dominate boxing headlines, there's nothing like a packed weekend slate for a fight fan. That's exactly the case this weekend, with three intriguing events set for Saturday.

Two of those events will take place in Texas, with Stephanie Han defending her WBA lightweight title against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm in El Paso, while the other event is headlined by O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford, with Foster's WBC junior lightweight title on the line in Houston.

The third event set for Saturday features pound-for-pound mainstay Dmitry Bivol putting his WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles up for grabs against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert.

Let's take a quick look at each event, along with a prediction for each main event.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Michael Eifert

While Bivol has long been considered one of the best fighters in the world, he broke through to the larger mainstream audience with his brilliant 2022 victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. The win over Alvarez was also a key moment that helped Bivol and Artur Beterbiev finally share the ring for a long-awaited clash to crown an undisputed light heavyweight champion.

Bivol dropped the first fight with Beterbiev, suffering the first defeat of his career in a brilliant tactical battle with a somewhat controversial decision. A rematch only made sense, and Bivol took the victory with another brilliant performance, becoming undisputed champion for the first time in his career.

Bivol has since vacated the WBC championship after failing to make a WBC-ordered fight with David Benavidez, but remains the true king of the division.

Eifert fights out of Germany and battled his way to a mandatory contendership spot for the IBF. Since losing to Tom Dzemski in 2020, Eifert has rattled off seven straight victories.

The only particularly notable name on Eifert's resume is Jean Pascal, whom Eifert defeated in 2023. Another concern for Eifert heading into the fight is ring rust, as Eifert has not fought since August 2024 and now has to step in against one of the best fighters on the planet.

Pick: Dmitry Bivol via UD

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm

Han and Holm are facing each other in a rematch of a January fight Han won by technical decision after an accidental headbutt opened a cut on Han and forced a stoppage. Han was comfortably ahead on the scorecards and took the victory.

That fight was Holm's second in the ring since returning to boxing after an accomplished mixed martial arts career that included knocking Ronda Rousey out in a shocking upset to capture the UFC women's bantamweight championship. Prior to moving to MMA, Holm had won boxing championships in three weight classes.

Holm returned to the ring with a June 2025 win over Yolanda Vega and knows that a win on Saturday is almost necessary if she hopes to land any more big fights at 44 years old.

Han is a perfect 12-0 as a professional. She grabbed the WBA lightweight title with a first-round knockout of Hannah Terlep in February 2025 and has successfully defended the belt against Paulina Ángel and Holm. As a -475 favorite, the expectation is that Han will get the job done again on Saturday.

There are some other big fights on the card, including Amanda Serrano defending the WBA and WBO women's featherweight titles against Cheyenne Hanson, Lourdes Juarez vs. Yokasta Valle for Juarez's WBC women's junior flyweight title, and Desley Robinson vs. Mary Spencer for Robinson's WBO and IBF women's middleweight titles.

Pick: Stephanie Han via UD

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford

Foster vs. Ford is, on paper, the best main event of the weekend. Both men have tasted defeat in their careers, but have improved and continued climbing toward better things.

Foster suffered two defeats early in his career, with just a split decision loss to Robson Conceicao in 2024 marring his recent years. Foster would get that win back, along with his WBC junior lightweight title, with a split decision win in the rematch.

In his most recent fight, Foster picked up a wide decision win over Stephen Fulton to capture the WBC interim title at lightweight, a result of Fulton missing weight for the bout. He now returns to his home division to defend his title against another talented fighter.

Ford is a former WBA featherweight champion. He won that title with a knockout of Otabek Kholmatov in a fantastic fight. Kholmatov seemed on the verge of winning the bout when Ford dug deep to score the knockout with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fight.

Ford dropped that belt in his next fight, losing a tight split decision to Nick Ball. After dropping the title, Ford made the move to junior lightweight, where he has picked up three straight wins, most recently defeating Abraham Nova to cement his championship opportunity.

Pick: O'Shaquie Foster via SD