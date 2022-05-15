While Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano is the big fight of the night in boxing, there is plenty of action happening around the country. And some of that action has produced some shocking finishes.

In what is certain to be the biggest upset of the night -- in terms of sportsbook odds, anyway -- Evan Holyfield, son of legendary fighter Evander Holyfield, entered the ring as a -4500 favorite against unheralded journeyman Jurmain McDonald. Holyfield would ultimately taste defeat for the first time in his career when McDonald unloaded a wild overhand right that caught Holyfield flush on the chin, knocking him to the canvas. Holyfield was unable to beat the count and is now 9-1 as a professional and his prospects as a future force in boxing are very much in doubt.

In other action featuring an undefeated prospect, John "Scrappy" Ramirez found himself on the right side of things when he connected with a right hand that stunned Jan Salvatierra. Ramirez followed Salvatierra to the ropes and landed a second right hand that sent his foe spilling through the ropes and to the floor.

The result could have been much worse had a ringside photographer not caught Salvatierra's head before it connected with the floor.

Ramirez is now 10-0 with eight knockouts since turning professional in December 2020.