Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Joshua-Takam, Wilder and Kovalev
Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively.
With both of those in the rearview mirror, boxing looks to finish one of its strongest years in recent memory with a pair of heavyweight title fights. Newly crowned WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua will put his belts on the line when he travels to Cardiff, Wales to take on Carlos Takam. A week later, WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring after an extended layoff against Bermane Stiverne. Plus, former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|Oct. 28
|Cardiff, Wales
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat Pulev
|Heavyweight titles
|Showtime
|Nov. 4
|Brooklyn, New York
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Bermane Stiverne
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime
|Nov. 11
|Uniondale, New York
|Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias
|Middleweight
|HBO
|Nov. 18
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia
|Featherweight
|TBD
|Nov. 25
|New York, New York
|Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
|Light heavyweight
|HBO
|Dec. 2
|New York, New York
|Miguel Cotto (c) vs. Sadam Ali
|Junior middleweight title
|HBO
|Dec. 9
|New York, New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
|Junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|Quebec, Canada
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. David Lemieux
|Middleweight title
|HBO
-
Punch Out!!'s Mike Tyson was a jerk
Mike Tyson was the absolute worst
-
Charlo willing to unify against Lara
Despite being friends and former sparring partners with Lara, Charlo says 'business is bus...
-
Boxer kisses opponent during press event
Pow! Right in the ... kisser
-
BOX: Charlo, future of 154 lbs
An interview with WBC champion Jermell Charlo after knocking out Erickson Lubin
-
Joshua to face late replacement Takam
Mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev pulled out Monday with a right shoulder injury
-
Lara cruises past Gausha to retain title
The Cuban-born fighter made it look easy in a decisive win on Saturday
Add a Comment