Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Joshua-Takam, Wilder and Kovalev

Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively.

With both of those in the rearview mirror, boxing looks to finish one of its strongest years in recent memory with a pair of heavyweight title fights. Newly crowned WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua will put his belts on the line when he travels to Cardiff, Wales to take on Carlos Takam. A week later, WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring after an extended layoff against Bermane Stiverne. Plus, former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
Oct. 28Cardiff, WalesAnthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat PulevHeavyweight titlesShowtime
Nov. 4Brooklyn, New YorkDeontay Wilder (c) vs. Bermane StiverneWBC heavyweight titleShowtime
Nov. 11Uniondale, New YorkDaniel Jacobs vs. Luis AriasMiddleweightHBO
Nov. 18Belfast, Northern IrelandCarl Frampton vs. Horacio GarciaFeatherweightTBD
Nov. 25New York, New YorkSergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav ShabranskyyLight heavyweightHBO
Dec. 2New York, New YorkMiguel Cotto (c) vs. Sadam Ali
Junior middleweight titleHBO
Dec. 9New York, New YorkVasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo RigondeauxJunior lightweight titleESPN
Dec. 16Quebec, CanadaBilly Joe Saunders (c) vs. David LemieuxMiddleweight titleHBO
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories