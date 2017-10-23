Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Joshua-Takam, Wilder and Kovalev

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively.

With both of those in the rearview mirror, boxing looks to finish one of its strongest years in recent memory with a pair of heavyweight title fights. Newly crowned WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua will put his belts on the line when he travels to Cardiff, Wales to take on Carlos Takam. A week later, WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring after an extended layoff against Bermane Stiverne. Plus, former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.