Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Lomachenko-Rigondeaux, Cotto's last bout

Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively. Plus, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder appear to be on a collision course for a heavyweight title unification bout in 2018 after each scored impressive knockouts in their most recent bouts. Now, as the calendar year wraps up, we've only got a few big name fights left, but names are still impressive nonetheless.

Former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November before two of the best junior lightweights in the world collide when Vasyl Lomachenko faces off with Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
Nov. 11Uniondale, New YorkDaniel Jacobs vs. Luis AriasMiddleweightHBO
Nov. 18Belfast, Northern IrelandCarl Frampton vs. Horacio GarciaFeatherweightTBD
Nov. 25New York, New YorkSergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav ShabranskyyLight heavyweightHBO
Dec. 2New York, New YorkMiguel Cotto (c) vs. Sadam Ali
Junior middleweight titleHBO
Dec. 9New York, New YorkVasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo RigondeauxJunior lightweight titleESPN
Dec. 16Quebec, CanadaBilly Joe Saunders (c) vs. David LemieuxMiddleweight titleHBO
