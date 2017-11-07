Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Lomachenko-Rigondeaux, Cotto's last bout
Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively. Plus, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder appear to be on a collision course for a heavyweight title unification bout in 2018 after each scored impressive knockouts in their most recent bouts. Now, as the calendar year wraps up, we've only got a few big name fights left, but names are still impressive nonetheless.
Former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November before two of the best junior lightweights in the world collide when Vasyl Lomachenko faces off with Guillermo Rigondeaux.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|Nov. 11
|Uniondale, New York
|Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias
|Middleweight
|HBO
|Nov. 18
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia
|Featherweight
|TBD
|Nov. 25
|New York, New York
|Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
|Light heavyweight
|HBO
|Dec. 2
|New York, New York
|Miguel Cotto (c) vs. Sadam Ali
|Junior middleweight title
|HBO
|Dec. 9
|New York, New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
|Junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|Quebec, Canada
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. David Lemieux
|Middleweight title
|HBO
