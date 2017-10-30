Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Wilder-Stiverne and Kovalev's return
Plus, Daniel Jacobs is back in action this fall
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively.
With both of those in the rearview mirror, boxing looks to finish one of its strongest years in recent memory with a flurry of good fights. First, WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring after an extended layoff against Bermane Stiverne. Then, former light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev returns this November before two of the best junior lightweights in the world collide when Vasyl Lomachenko faces off with Guillermo Rigondeaux.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|Nov. 4
|Brooklyn, New York
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Bermane Stiverne
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime
|Nov. 11
|Uniondale, New York
|Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias
|Middleweight
|HBO
|Nov. 18
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia
|Featherweight
|TBD
|Nov. 25
|New York, New York
|Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
|Light heavyweight
|HBO
|Dec. 2
|New York, New York
|Miguel Cotto (c) vs. Sadam Ali
|Junior middleweight title
|HBO
|Dec. 9
|New York, New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
|Junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|Quebec, Canada
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. David Lemieux
|Middleweight title
|HBO
