Boxing schedule for 2018 features Canelo Alvarez, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Charlo brothers

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. Then in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.

Then in June, we got the return of pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford when he scored his first victory in his new weight division when he knocked out WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. Plus, we saw the return of Manny Pacquiao in July when he scored his first knockout in nearly a decade by stopping former champion Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia.

In September, Canelo Alvarez emerged from a razor-thin decision over Gennady Golovkin with a majority decision win in their thrilling rematch. In somewhat of a surprising announcement, Alvarez will be making a quick turnaround following that win over GGG and he'll also be moving up in weight. On Dec. 15, Alvarez will move up to 168 pounds to challenge Rocky Fielding for the super middleweight title in Madison Square Garden.

As we continue to wind down the year, things are still heating up with a month to go.

Vasiliy Lomachenko continues his rise through the ranks when he takes on Jose Pedraza in a lightweight unification bout. Then, to close out things stateside before the end of the year, the Charlo brothers, Jermell and Jermall, will battle in a doubleheader from Brooklyn where they will take on Tony Harrison and Willie Monroe Jr., respectively. If Jermell is successful, it's possible we get to see him step in the ring with Jarrett Hurd in 2019.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Floyd Mayweather announced in October that he would compete in RIZIN 14 against Tenshin Nasukawa in a fight that is still to be determined. RIZIN is typically MMA-based fighting, but this could be an exhibition or mixed rules to close out 2018.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.