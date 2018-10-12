Boxing schedule for 2018 features Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. Then in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.
Then in June, we got the return of pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford when he scored his first victory in his new weight division when he knocked out WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. Plus, we saw the return of Manny Pacquiao in July when he scored his first knockout in nearly a decade by stopping former champion Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia.
In September, Canelo Alvarez emerged from a razor-thin decision over Gennady Golovkin with a majority decision win in their thrilling rematch. In somewhat of a surprising announcement, Alvarez will be making a quick turnaround following that win over GGG and he'll also be moving up in weight. On Dec. 15, Alvarez will move up to 168 pounds to challenge Rocky Fielding for the super middleweight title in Madison Square Garden.
As we continue to wind down the year, things are still heating up with three months left to go. Welterweight champion Terence Crawford makes his return as does middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders. Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk takes on Tony Bellew in a fight that could produce the next challenger to heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.
But perhaps the biggest fight to end 2018 will be WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder finally getting to face a big test in lineal king Tyson Fury.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|Sept. 28
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|George Groves (c) vs. Callum Smith
|Super middleweight title
|TBD
|Oct. 6
|Chicago
|Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme
|Welterweight
|DAZN
|Oct. 6
|Bangkok, Thailand
|Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Iran Diaz
|Junior bantamweight title
|DAZN
|Oct. 7
|Yokohama, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Carlos Payano
|WBA bantamweight title
|DAZN
|Oct. 13
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Terence Crawford (c) vs. Jose Benavidez
|Welterweight title
|ESPN
|Oct. 27
|New York
|Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
|IBF middleweight title
|HBO
|Nov. 10
|Manchester, England
|Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Tony Bellew
|Undisputed cruiserweight title
|DAZN
|Nov. 17
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|Claressa Shields (c) vs. Cristina Hammer (c)
|Middleweight unification
|Showtime
|Dec. 1
|Los Angeles
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime PPV
|Dec. 1
|Quebec City, Canada
|Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Oleksandr Gyozdyk
|Light heavyweight title
|TBD
|Dec. 8
|New York
|Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Jose Pedraza (c)
|Lightweight unification
|ESPN
|Dec. 15
|New York
|Rocky Fielding (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|WBA super middleweight title
|TBD
|Dec. 22
|Manchester, England
|Josh Warrington (c) vs. Carl Frampton
|IBF featherweight title
|TBD
