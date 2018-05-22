Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Crawford vs. Horn; Manny Pacquiao next fight

Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. The in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.

Now, we hit the meat of the fight schedule where just about every major champion is looking to defend a title. In June, Featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to action when he gets Abner Mares in a long-awaited rematch and Jeff Horn makes his second defense of the welterweight title when he takes on Terence Crawford in Crawford's first fight at a new weight class. Plus, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring after a two-year layoff when he faces Sefan Seferi.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
May 26Fresno, CaliforniaJerwin Ancajas (c) vs. Jonas Sultan
Junior bantamweight titleESPN+
June 2LondonGeorge Groves (c) vs. Callum SmithSuper middleweight titleTBD
June 9Los AngelesLeo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner MaresFeatherweight titleShowtime
June 9 Las VegasJeff Horn (c) vs. Terence CrawfordWelterweight titleESPN+
June 9Manchester, EnglandTyson Fury vs. Sefan SeferiHeavyweightTBD
June16DallasErrol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles OcampoWelterweight titleShowtime
June 22DetroitClaressa Shields vs. Hanna GabrielWomen's middleweight titleShowtme
June 23LondonBilly Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin MurrayMiddleweight titleTBD
July 14Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaLucas Matthysee (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao'Regular' middleweight titleTBD
