Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Crawford vs. Horn; Manny Pacquiao next fight

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. The in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.

Now, we hit the meat of the fight schedule where just about every major champion is looking to defend a title. In June, Featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to action when he gets Abner Mares in a long-awaited rematch and Jeff Horn makes his second defense of the welterweight title when he takes on Terence Crawford in Crawford's first fight at a new weight class. Plus, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring after a two-year layoff when he faces Sefan Seferi.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.