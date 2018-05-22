Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Crawford vs. Horn; Manny Pacquiao next fight
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. The in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.
Now, we hit the meat of the fight schedule where just about every major champion is looking to defend a title. In June, Featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to action when he gets Abner Mares in a long-awaited rematch and Jeff Horn makes his second defense of the welterweight title when he takes on Terence Crawford in Crawford's first fight at a new weight class. Plus, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring after a two-year layoff when he faces Sefan Seferi.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|May 26
|Fresno, California
|Jerwin Ancajas (c) vs. Jonas Sultan
|Junior bantamweight title
|ESPN+
|June 2
|London
|George Groves (c) vs. Callum Smith
|Super middleweight title
|TBD
|June 9
|Los Angeles
|Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares
|Featherweight title
|Showtime
|June 9
|Las Vegas
|Jeff Horn (c) vs. Terence Crawford
|Welterweight title
|ESPN+
|June 9
|Manchester, England
|Tyson Fury vs. Sefan Seferi
|Heavyweight
|TBD
|June16
|Dallas
|Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles Ocampo
|Welterweight title
|Showtime
|June 22
|Detroit
|Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriel
|Women's middleweight title
|Showtme
|June 23
|London
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin Murray
|Middleweight title
|TBD
|July 14
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Lucas Matthysee (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao
|'Regular' middleweight title
|TBD
