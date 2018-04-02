Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018, including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year.

Now, things get interesting with the highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. That is, if Alvarez is cleared of any wrongdoing by the Nevada State Athletic Commission from a failed drug test ahead of the fight. Plus, we see the return of Adrien Broner and Vasyl Lomachenko on April 21 and May 12, respectively. Showtime also officially announced Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares for June 9 in Los Angeles.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.