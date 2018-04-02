Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II

After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to keep rolling in 2018

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018, including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year.

Now, things get interesting with the highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. That is, if Alvarez is cleared of any wrongdoing by the Nevada State Athletic Commission from a failed drug test ahead of the fight. Plus, we see the return of Adrien Broner and Vasyl Lomachenko on April 21 and May 12, respectively. Showtime also officially announced Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares for June 9 in Los Angeles.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
April 7Las VegasErislandy Lara vs. Jarrett HurdMiddleweight titleShowtime
April 21BrooklynAdrien Broner vs. Jessie VargasSuper lightweightShowtime
April 28New YorkDanny Jacobs vs. Maciej SuleckiMiddleweightHBO
May 5Las VegasGennady Golovkin (c) vs. Canelo AlvarezMiddleweight titlesHBO PPV
May 12New YorkVasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares (c)LightweightESPN
May 19BrooklynKeith Thurman (c) vs. TBDWelterweight titleShowtime
May 19MontrealAdonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou JackLight heavyweight titleShowtime
June 2LondonGeorge Groves (c) vs. Callum SmithSuper middleweight titleTBD
June 9Los AngelesLeo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner MaresFeatherweight titleShowtime
June 16DallasErrol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles OcampoWelterweight titleShowtime
June 23LondonBilly Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin MurrayMiddleweight titleTBD
