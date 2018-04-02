Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II
After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to keep rolling in 2018
Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018, including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year.
Now, things get interesting with the highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. That is, if Alvarez is cleared of any wrongdoing by the Nevada State Athletic Commission from a failed drug test ahead of the fight. Plus, we see the return of Adrien Broner and Vasyl Lomachenko on April 21 and May 12, respectively. Showtime also officially announced Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares for June 9 in Los Angeles.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|April 7
|Las Vegas
|Erislandy Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd
|Middleweight title
|Showtime
|April 21
|Brooklyn
|Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas
|Super lightweight
|Showtime
|April 28
|New York
|Danny Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki
|Middleweight
|HBO
|May 5
|Las Vegas
|Gennady Golovkin (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|Middleweight titles
|HBO PPV
|May 12
|New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares (c)
|Lightweight
|ESPN
|May 19
|Brooklyn
|Keith Thurman (c) vs. TBD
|Welterweight title
|Showtime
|May 19
|Montreal
|Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou Jack
|Light heavyweight title
|Showtime
|June 2
|London
|George Groves (c) vs. Callum Smith
|Super middleweight title
|TBD
|June 9
|Los Angeles
|Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares
|Featherweight title
|Showtime
|June 16
|Dallas
|Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles Ocampo
|Welterweight title
|Showtime
|June 23
|London
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin Murray
|Middleweight title
|TBD
