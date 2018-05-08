Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Lomachenko vs. Linares, Crawford vs. Horn
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year.
Now, we hit the meat of the fight schedule where just about every major champion is looking to defend a title. It starts with pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moving up in weight to attempt to snag a third world title when he squares off with lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Sqaure Garden. Then, we also get the return of WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson when he takes on Badou Jack.
In June, Featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to action when he gets Abner Mares in a long-awaited rematch and Jeff Horn makes his second defense of the welterweight title when he takes on Terence Crawford in Crawford's first fight at a new weight class.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|May 12
|New York
|Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares (c)
|Lightweight
|ESPN
|May 12
|Verona, New York
|Sadam Ali (c) vs. Jamie Munguia
|Junior middleweight
|HBO
|May 19
|Toronto
|Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou Jack
|Light heavyweight title
|Showtime
|May 19
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|Gary Russell Jr. (c) vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.
|Featherweight title
|Showtime
|May 26
|Fresno, California
|Jerwin Ancajas (c) vs. Jonas Sultan
|Junior bantamweight title
|ESPN+
|June 2
|London
|George Groves (c) vs. Callum Smith
|Super middleweight title
|TBD
|June 9
|Los Angeles
|Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares
|Featherweight title
|Showtime
|June 9
|Las Vegas
|Jeff Horn (c) vs. Terence Crawford
|Welterweight title
|ESPN+
|June 9
|Manchester, England
|Tyson Fury vs. TBD
|Heavyweight
|TBD
|June16
|Dallas
|Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles Ocampo
|Welterweight title
|Showtime
|June 22
|Detroit
|Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriel
|Women's middleweight title
|Showtme
|June 23
|London
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin Murray
|Middleweight title
|TBD
|July 14
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Lucas Matthysee (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao
|'Regular' middleweight title
|TBD
