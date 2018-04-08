Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted by Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn; GGG next fight
After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to keep rolling in 2018
Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year.
Now, we hit the meat of the fight schedule where just about every major champion is looking to defend a title. It was originally set to be Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II on Cinco de Mayo, but a failed drug test by Alvarez forced him to withdraw from the bout on just over a month's notice. Golovkin has maintained he wants to keep the date, but still remains without an opponent. In April, business picks up in a hurry with a trio of huge fights on April 21 -- headlined by former champion Adrien Broner facing off with Jessie Vargas. Also on that card are Gervonta Davis and Jermell Charlo and while they won't face each other that night, the two have had a public beef brewing in the buildup.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|April 21
|Brooklyn
|Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas
|Super lightweight
|Showtime
|April 28
|New York
|Danny Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki
|Middleweight
|HBO
|May 5
|Las Vegas
|Gennady Golovkin (c) vs. TBD
|Middleweight
|HBO PPV
|May 12
|New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares (c)
|Lightweight
|ESPN
|May 12
|Verona, New York
|Sadam Ali (c) vs. Liam Smith
|Junior middleweight
|HBO
|May 19
|Montreal
|Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou Jack
|Light heavyweight title
|Showtime
|June 2
|London
|George Groves (c) vs. Callum Smith
|Super middleweight title
|TBD
|June 9
|Los Angeles
|Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares
|Featherweight title
|Showtime
|June 9
|Las Vegas
|Jeff Horn (c) vs. Terence Crawford
|Welterweight title
|ESPN+
|June 16
|Dallas
|Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Charles Ocampo
|Welterweight title
|Showtime
|June 23
|London
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Martin Murray
|Middleweight title
|TBD
|July 14
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Lucas Matthysee (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao
|'Regular' middleweight title
|TBD
