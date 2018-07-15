Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez rematch

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. Then in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.

Then in June, we got the return of pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford when he scored his first victory in his new weight division when he knocked out WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. Plus, we saw the return of Manny Pacquiao in July when he scored his first knockout in nearly a decade by stopping former champion Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia.

Now, we head to the backstretch of the year and there's still plenty to be excited about. After a delay due to suspension, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will finally settle the score this September after their first fight went to a controversial majority draw. Then, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his return when he squares off against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in London.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

