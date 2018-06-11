Boxing schedule for 2018 highlighted Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysee

Business is booming for boxing so far this year. After a trio of greats fights to kick off 2018 -- including Deontay Wilder's thunderous knockout of Luis Ortiz -- Anthony Joshua put on a less-than-stellar performance against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales. The fight never really put Joshua in much danger, and hopefully serves as a tuneup fight for a Wilder showdown later this year. The in May, pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko moved up in weight to snag a third world title when he stopped lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in a fight where he was knocked down and appeared in danger.

Then in June, we got the return of pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford when he scored his first victory in his new weight division when he knocked out WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. And Leo Santa Cruz once again walked away victorious with a decision victory over Abner Mares in Los Angeles.

Now, the summer picks up with even more high-paced action -- including the return of former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao when he battle Lucas Matthysee in Malaysia this July.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.