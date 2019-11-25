Boxing schedule for 2019 features Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz, Terence Crawford, Jermall Charlo

We're in the home stretch for boxing in 2019 with just a month to go in the year. But that doesn't mean we don't have important fights coming up over the next four weeks. There's still some critical heavyweight action as well as the return of one of the pound for pound best in the world.

After Deontay Wilder thrilled once again with a devastating knockout of Luis Ortiz in their rematch, heavyweight action picks up again in the desert when Anthony Joshua gets a shot at redemption against unified champion Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia. Ruiz shocked the world with his TKO of the previously unbeaten champion in June.

Then, we head back stateside to see the return of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford as he takes on Egidius "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas from Madison Square Garden.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.