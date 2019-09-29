Boxing schedule for 2019 features Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz

The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.

The "Big Drama Show" is back in action as Gennady Golovkin returns to Madison Square Garden to take on Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Golovkin is coming off a destructive win over Steve Rolls in June. Plus, Claressa Shields will put her junior middleweight title on the line when she faces off with Ivana Habazin.

Plus, arguably the biggest star in the sport is back in action this November when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Alvarez will be moving up 15 pounds in weight to attempt to claim a world title in a fourth division.

Later in November, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will put his belt on the line in a 2018 rematch with Luis Ortiz. Wilder rallied for a thrilling ninth-round knockout over Ortiz to set up his blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury later in the year.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.