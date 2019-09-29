Boxing schedule for 2019 features Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.
The "Big Drama Show" is back in action as Gennady Golovkin returns to Madison Square Garden to take on Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Golovkin is coming off a destructive win over Steve Rolls in June. Plus, Claressa Shields will put her junior middleweight title on the line when she faces off with Ivana Habazin.
Plus, arguably the biggest star in the sport is back in action this November when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Alvarez will be moving up 15 pounds in weight to attempt to claim a world title in a fourth division.
Later in November, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will put his belt on the line in a 2018 rematch with Luis Ortiz. Wilder rallied for a thrilling ninth-round knockout over Ortiz to set up his blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury later in the year.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Oct. 5
|Flint, Michigan
|Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin
|WBO women's junior middleweight title
|Showtime
|Oct. 5
|New York
|Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
|Middleweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 12
|Chicago
|Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 18
|Philadelphia
|Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev
|Light heavyweight unification
|ESPN
|Oct. 26
|Reno, Nevada
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN+
|Oct. 26
|London
|Regis Prograis (c) vs. Josh Taylor (c)
|Junior welterweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 2
|Las Vegas
|Sergey Kovalev (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|WBO light heavyweight title
|DAZN
|Nov. 7
|Saitama, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Nonito Donaire (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 9
|Los Angeles
|KSI vs. Logan Paul
|Cruiserweights
|DAZN
|Nov. 23
|Las Vegas
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz
|WBC heavyweight title
|PPV
|Dec. 7
|Saudi Arabia
|Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony Joshua
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|Dec. 14
|Riga, Lativa
|Mairis Briedis vs. Yunier Dorticos
|Cruiserweight unification
|DAZN
-
Spence battles to decision over Porter
Spence and Porter put each other through 12 hellacious rounds on Saturday night in Los Angeles
-
Benavidez batters Dirrell for win
Benavidez won back the super middleweight title he was stripped of in 2018 for a positive drug...
-
Porter vs. Spence how to watch, stream
Here's how you can catch Saturday's pay-per-view action headlined by Porter vs. Spence
-
Porter vs. Spence fight card, odds
Take a look at the odds for the pay-per-view card headlined by Porter vs. Spence
-
Spence vs. Porter predictions, picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for Saturday's welterweight unification bout
-
Spence vs. Porter complete preview
Just who has the advantages on Saturday night in Las Vegas? Let's take a closer look at what...