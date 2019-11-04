Boxing schedule for 2019 features Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final two months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.
Fresh off Canelo Alvarez's shocking 11th-round TKO of WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, boxing picks right back up this weekend with a bantamweight unification bout from Japan when Naoya Inoue takes on Nonito Donaire. Plus, the grudge match between Logan Paul and KSI takes center stage in Los Angeles on DAZN in a crusierweight fight.
Later in November, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will put his belt on the line in a 2018 rematch with Luis Ortiz. Wilder rallied for a thrilling ninth-round knockout over Ortiz to set up his blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury later in the year.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Nov. 7
|Saitama, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Nonito Donaire (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 9
|Fresno, California
|Jamel Herring (c) vs. Lamont Roach
|WBO junior lightweight title
|ESPN+
|Nov. 9
|Los Angeles
|KSI vs. Logan Paul
|Cruiserweights
|DAZN
|Nov. 23
|Las Vegas
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz
|WBC heavyweight title
|PPV
|Dec. 7
|Saudi Arabia
|Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony Joshua
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|Dec. 7
|New York
|Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Dennis Hogan
|WBC middleweight title
|Showtime
|Dec. 14
|New York
|Terence Crawford (c) vs. Egidius Kavaliauskas
|WBO welterweight tite
|ESPN
|Dec. 14
|Riga, Lativa
|Mairis Briedis vs. Yunier Dorticos
|Cruiserweight unification
|DAZN
|Dec. 28
|Atlanta
|Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
|Lightweight
|Showtime
-
Canelo proves greatness, big moves ahead
Who's next for Canelo, and what will that mean for his legacy? Alvarez has some tough calls...
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
-
Canelo beat Kovalev with TKO in 11th
A close fight for 10 rounds ended with Canelo getting the job done once again in Las Vegas
-
Garcia dominates Duno for quick KO
One of Golden Boy Promotions' top prospects continues to look like a future star
-
Fight purses for Canelo vs. Kovalev
Alvarez will take home a ridiculously large amount of money as he pursues historic accomplishment
-
Esparza suffers nasty cut on head
Esparza wanted to continue the fight, but referee Robert Byrd would not allow it to continue