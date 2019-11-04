Boxing schedule for 2019 features Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz

The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final two months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.

Fresh off Canelo Alvarez's shocking 11th-round TKO of WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, boxing picks right back up this weekend with a bantamweight unification bout from Japan when Naoya Inoue takes on Nonito Donaire. Plus, the grudge match between Logan Paul and KSI takes center stage in Los Angeles on DAZN in a crusierweight fight.

Later in November, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will put his belt on the line in a 2018 rematch with Luis Ortiz. Wilder rallied for a thrilling ninth-round knockout over Ortiz to set up his blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury later in the year.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.