Boxing schedule for 2019 features Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.
Even with the return of Manny Pacquiao twice already in 2019, there's still plenty of welterweight and heavyweight action to come. The next big PPV comes in the form of a 147-pound unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter on Sept. 28. Two of the four recognized welterweight titles will be on the line with the hopes of the winner attempting to become the undisputed champion.
Plus, arguably the biggest star in the sport is back in action this November when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Alvarez will be moving up 15 pounds in weight to attempt to claim a world title in a fourth division.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Sept. 28
|Los Angeles
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter
|IBF and WBC welterweight unification
|Fox PPV
|Oct. 5
|Flint, Michigan
|Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin
|WBO women's junior middleweight title
|Showtime
|Oct. 12
|Chicago
|Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 18
|Philadelphia
|Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev
|Light heavyweight unification
|ESPN
|Oct. 26
|Reno, Nevada
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN+
|Oct. 26
|London
|Regis Prograis (c) vs. Josh Taylor (c)
|Junior welterweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 2
|Las Vegas
|Sergey Kovalev (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|WBO light heavyweight title
|DAZN
|Nov. 7
|Saitama, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Nonito Donaire (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 9
|Los Angeles
|KSI vs. Logan Paul
|Cruiserweights
|DAZN
|Dec. 7
|Saudi Arabia
|Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony Joshua
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|Dec. 14
|Riga, Lativa
|Mairis Briedis vs. Yunier Dorticos
|Cruiserweight unification
|DAZN
-
Fury outpoints Wallin after getting cut
Fury was cut over his right eye for the first time since 2013, but rallied to get by Wallin...
-
Fury vs. Wallin prediction, preview
The 'Gypsy King' returns to Las Vegas for seemingly one last tuneup bout before a rematch with...
-
Fury vs. Wallin odds, best expert picks
Peter Kahn already nailed Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale.
-
Fury vs. Wallin fighter purse info
Take a quick look at how much the top six fighters on the Fury vs. Wallin card will pull in
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev official for November
Canelo will be back in the ring this November after finally reaching an agreement with the...
-
Fury blasts Wilder, other heavyweights
The lineal heavyweight champion is done talking, says he's 'quite sick of boxing'