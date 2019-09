Boxing schedule for 2019 features Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev

The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.

Even with the return of Manny Pacquiao twice already in 2019, there's still plenty of welterweight and heavyweight action to come. The next big PPV comes in the form of a 147-pound unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter on Sept. 28. Two of the four recognized welterweight titles will be on the line with the hopes of the winner attempting to become the undisputed champion.

Plus, arguably the biggest star in the sport is back in action this November when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Alvarez will be moving up 15 pounds in weight to attempt to claim a world title in a fourth division.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.