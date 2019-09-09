Boxing schedule for 2019 features Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II

Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along

USATSI

The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing. 

Even with the return of Manny Pacquiao twice already in 2019, there's still plenty of welterweight and heavyweight action to come. Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter are set to square off in September with three of the recognized 147-pound straps on the line. Plus, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is back in what is expected to be his final tuneup fight for a much anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder. Wilder, on the other hand, is yet to officially book his rematch with Luis Ortiz.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Sept. 13New YorkDevin Haney vs. Zaur AbdullaevWBC interim lightweight titleDAZN
Sept. 14Las VegasTyson Fury vs. Otto WallinHeavyweightsESPN+
Sept. 14Carson, CaliforniaJaime Munguia (c) vs. Patrick AlloteyWBO junior middleweight titleDAZN
Sept. 28Los AngelesErrol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn PorterIBF and WBC welterweight unificationFox PPV
Oct. 5Flint, MichiganClaressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO women's junior middleweight titleShowtime
Oct. 12ChicagoOleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone SpongHeavyweightsDAZN
Oct. 18PhiladelphiaOleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur BeterbievLight heavyweight unificationESPN
Oct. 26Reno, NevadaShakur Stevenson vs. Joet GonzalezWBO featherweight titleESPN+
Oct. 26LondonRegis Prograis (c) vs. Josh Taylor (c)Junior welterweight unificationDAZN
Nov. 7Saitama, JapanNaoya Inoue (c) vs. Nonito Donaire (c)Bantamweight unificationDAZN
Nov. 9Los AngelesKSI vs. Logan PaulCruiserweightsDAZN
Dec. 7Saudi ArabiaAndy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony JoshuaUnified heavyweight titlesDAZN
Dec. 14Riga, LativaMairis Briedis vs. Yunier DorticosCruiserweight unificationDAZN
Our Latest Stories