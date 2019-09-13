Boxing schedule for 2019 features Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The fight game continues to be red hot as we begin to wind down 2019. With huge boxing unifications fights as well as PPV blockbusters on the horizon, the final three months of the year could be the best we've seen yet from boxing.
Even with the return of Manny Pacquiao twice already in 2019, there's still plenty of welterweight and heavyweight action to come. Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter are set to square off in September with three of the recognized 147-pound straps on the line. Plus, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is back in what is expected to be his final tuneup fight for a much anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder. Wilder, on the other hand, is yet to officially book his rematch with Luis Ortiz.
Plus, arguably the biggest star in the sport is back in action this November when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Alvarez will be moving up 15 pounds in weight to attempt to claim a world title in a fourth division.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Sept. 13
|New York
|Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev
|WBC interim lightweight title
|DAZN
|Sept. 14
|Las Vegas
|Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin
|Heavyweights
|ESPN+
|Sept. 14
|Carson, California
|Jaime Munguia (c) vs. Patrick Allotey
|WBO junior middleweight title
|DAZN
|Sept. 28
|Los Angeles
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter
|IBF and WBC welterweight unification
|Fox PPV
|Oct. 5
|Flint, Michigan
|Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin
|WBO women's junior middleweight title
|Showtime
|Oct. 12
|Chicago
|Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 18
|Philadelphia
|Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev
|Light heavyweight unification
|ESPN
|Oct. 26
|Reno, Nevada
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN+
|Oct. 26
|London
|Regis Prograis (c) vs. Josh Taylor (c)
|Junior welterweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 2
|Las Vegas
|Sergey Kovalev (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|WBO light heavyweight title
|DAZN
|Nov. 7
|Saitama, Japan
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Nonito Donaire (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|DAZN
|Nov. 9
|Los Angeles
|KSI vs. Logan Paul
|Cruiserweights
|DAZN
|Dec. 7
|Saudi Arabia
|Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony Joshua
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|Dec. 14
|Riga, Lativa
|Mairis Briedis vs. Yunier Dorticos
|Cruiserweight unification
|DAZN
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev official for November
Canelo will be back in the ring this November after finally reaching an agreement with the...
-
Fury vs. Wallin prediction, preview
The 'Gypsy King' returns to Las Vegas for seemingly one last tuneup bout before a rematch with...
-
Fury vs. Wallin odds, expert picks
Peter Kahn already nailed Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale.
-
Fury blasts Wilder, other heavyweights
The lineal heavyweight champion is done talking, says he's 'quite sick of boxing'
-
Chisora storms out of press conference
The British heavyweight aired his grievances with the bosses before calling it a day
-
Usyk's heavyweight debut opponent set
The heavyweight clash is headed to Chicago in October