Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs, Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia
Business is booming to start the new year in boxing
After 2018 gave us some great fights and amazing knockouts we will remember for years, 2019 may be even bigger. There's a chance we get an undisputed heavyweight champion if Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are able to reach an agreement. But we're also set to see business pick up at welterweight, where a ton of the young guns are finally getting marquee matchups they deserve.
We started 2019 with a bit of business in the welterweight division as Manny Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner for an easy decision win that could set up a Floyd Mayweather rematch. Now, we have plenty of big names still to look forward to the rest of the year. In February, Keith Thurman returns from a near two-year layoff when he battles Joseito Lopez. But March may be where we see welterweight pick up the most as Shawn Porter dukes it out with Yordenis Ugas before the mega PPV between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
Jan. 26
Houston
Jamie Munguia (c) vs. Takeshi Inoue
WBO junior middleweight
DAZN
Jan. 26
New York
Keith Thurman (c) vs. Joseito Lopez
WBA welterweight
Fox
Feb. 2
Frisco, Texas
Eleider Alvarez (c) vs. Sergey Kovalev
WBO light heavyweight
ESPN
Feb. 9
Carson, California
Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Abner Mares
WBA junior lightweight
Showtime
Feb. 16
Los Angeles
Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Miguel Flores
WBA featherweight
Fox
Feb. 23
Minneapolis
Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim
WBC super middleweight
FS1
March 9
Las Vegas
Shawn Porter (c) vs. Yordenis Ugas
WBC welterweight
Fox
March 16
Arlington, Texas
Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Mikey Garcia
IBF welterweight
Fox PPV
|April 12
|Los Angeles
|Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. TBD
|WBA/WBO lightweight
|EPSN+
|April 13
|London
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. TBD
|Unified heavyweight
|DAZN
|April 20
|TBD
|Terence Crawford (c) vs. Amir Khan
|WBO welterweight
|ESPN PPV
|May 4
|Las Vegas
|Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Daniel Jacobs
|Middleweight unification
|DAZN
